Quantong Recreation Reserve will be abuzz for round four of the Horsham District Football Netball League, with fans set to see a top of the table clash on Saturday, May 6.
Sitting in second place, the Noradjuha-Quantong Bombers will host Stawell's third place team, the Swifts.
Both teams enter this fixture with two wins and one loss, the Bombers having the edge over the Baggies thanks to a greater points percentage (172.72 - 168.16).
These side's last met in round 14 last year, where the Swifts walked away with the win, 8.14(62) - 9.4(58)
Noradjuha-Quantong picked up a 40-point win against Natimuk United in round three.
"We got a good start to the season, then had a bit of a disappointing performance round two, so it's good to get back to some decent form and get a win on the board," said Noradjuha-Quantong's seniors football coach, Damian Cameron.
"We had a really good pre season, and two good performances out of three, is not a bad start.
"But for us, we need to get that consistency in there so we can push ourselves up the ladder and be one of the top contenders."
The Swifts are coming into this game off the back of a big win against the defending premiers.
"(Swifts) have obviously got some strong forwards which we'll need to nullify, and a pretty strong midfield, but we'll just be going in with some confidence and trying to play a good round of footy," said Cameron.
"Hopefully if we can get things right for us, we won't have to worry too much about them."
Rupanyup vs. Pimpinio
The defending premiers, Rupanyup, will host the Pimpinio Tigers at Rupanyup Recreation Reserve.
While the Panthers have struggled for form on the road, the side displayed its capability playing on a home track with a 33-point win in round two against the Bombers.
A win for the Tigers against a formless Rupanyup could prove a difference maker in the contest for the lower finals positions later in the season.
Taylors Lake vs. Harrow-Balmoral
Harrow-Balmoral are set to travel to Dock Lake Reserve to challenge Taylors Lake in round four of the HDFNL.
The Southern Roos now have a clear lead over the competition.
They are the last team to remain unbeaten and have put together some mammoth totals in the opening rounds, averaging 131 points per game.
Taylors Lake came into the season ambitious but have suffered from injuries to several big names.
Avoiding a blow out will be a good result for the Lakers however this fixture's score card may not make easy reading for Lakers fans.
Jeparit-Rainbow vs. Natimuk United
Despite a loss to league powerhouse, Harrow-Balmoral, in round two, Jeparit-Rainbow are still a top team in this season's HDFNL.
The Storm will host Natimuk United at Rainbow Recreation Reserve in round four and will look to quickly regain its momentum.
Despite a brief show of form in its season opening draw, the Natimuk United Rams have struggled to kick start its season and remain winless.
Read also: Familiarity paying dividends for Gawith
Kaniva-Leeor United vs. Kalkee
Kalkee travel to Kaniva Recreation Reserve for its round four fixture against the Kaniva-Leeor United Cougars.
KLU have been the surprise package of the HDFNL to date, having claimed wins against the Swifts and Pimpinio before falling to Edenhope-Apsley last round.
Kalkee have surprised this season for another reason, as they have struggled to find wins in the seasons early rounds.
Laharum vs. Edenhope-Apsley
The Laharum Demons will host the Edenhope-Apsley Saints at Cameron Oval in round four.
The Demons look likely to face a tough 2023 as they have lost convincingly against each team it has opposed this season.
Edenhope-Apsley remain a top team in the league with firm aspirations of playing finals football.
Cleve Hughes of the Saints will look to add to his haul of 13 goals so far this season, he sits equal second on the league's top scorers list, behind Pimpinio's Dylan Bates.
For the latest in HDFNL news from across the league, click HERE
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree at Macleay College in Sydney.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree at Macleay College in Sydney.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.