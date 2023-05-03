The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Vanuatu commissioner visits Stawell to praise Ni-Vanuatu community

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
May 3 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Stawell's Vanuatu community continues to go from strength to strength, hosting one of its country's commissioners at a special event on the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.