Stawell's Vanuatu community continues to go from strength to strength, hosting one of its country's commissioners at a special event on the weekend.
Murielle Metsan Meltenoven, Commissioner of Labour, visited Stawell on Sunday, April 30, 2023, to meet with 34 workers and their families at the Neighbourhood House.
Mrs Meltenoven and special guests Northern Grampians Shire Council mayor Kevin Erwin, PALM liaisons Peter Foliaki and Patrice Kuautonga, and Frew Foods International manager Kevin Cook were presented with leis, treated to music and speeches, and given kava, before sitting down for a meal of glorious Vanuatuan food.
A smiling Junior Issachar, who works at the Stawell-based abattoir with many other Ni-Vanuatu workers, said their involvement with the community has evolved through the years.
"We came to Stawell three, almost four years ago through PALM (Pacific Australia Labour Mobility)," he said.
"When we got here, we had no skills for this particular work we do. As time goes by, we trained and we've got skills. I got promoted to be a loadout supervisor."
Initially, 12 Vanuatuan workers came to Stawell to work at Frew Foods International in 2019; however, there are now 34, with plans for more people to emigrate this year.
Part of the success story is the infectious Ni-Vanuatu attitude and community spirit.
During their days off, workers volunteer at the community garden, visit elderly residents and people living with disabilities, or sing at a myriad of events.
"It's just part of our culture and what we do back in Vanuatu," Junior Issachar said.
"We just like being involved in our community. It's just showing we want to be part of Stawell, to help to everyone within the community and just do what we can to make everyone happy."
Their support has not gone unnoticed, with ABC producing a five-minute feature for its show The Pacific.
"I think it's quite overwhelming," Junior Issachar said.
"Since we've moved to Stawell, we've never had a chance to have our Vanuatu labour commissioner here.
"Knowing that we have a responsibility to look after all the workers coming through the program, the commissioner visiting us here is something to remember.
"We would love to give the opportunity to other Ni-Vanuatu to come here and work.
"We want to motivate other Vanuatu people to achieve their goals."
The Vanuatuan Commissioner of Labour highlighted how the small-town benefits of Stawell made a significant impression on the world's stage.
"As we all know labour mobility program plays a significant role not just in Australia but in Vanuatu. It's so important for the Australia and Vanuatu relationship," Mrs Meltenoven said.
"It also provides mutual benefits for all, especially workers who are participating in the program, to improve their standard of living and be able to support the livelihoods of their family."
There are more than 11,000 Ni-Vanuatu workers in Australia, which Mrs Meltenoven notes is challenging to manage without factoring in the sheer size of the foreign country.
"Traveling to a region like Stawell and seeing the smooth structure of the community connection with our workers is so reassuring and pleased to know that our people are well looked after in this region," she remarked.
"We all know culture plays an important role... the church is common back in Vanuatu and it's part of our culture and tradition."
Canberra-based PALM liaison Patrice Kuautonga said seeing Ni-Vanuatu men singing in the crowded room was heartwarming.
"It brings me back to Vanuatu you know," he said.
"This is part of our culture... we will not forget where we come from."
Mr Kuautonga said the PALM scheme is beneficial for both countries.
"It's a government to government program designed to address the labor shortage in this country, but also to address the unemployment that we have in Vanuatu," he said.
It's a win-win for Vanuatu, Australia and the Stawell community. I've been travelling a lot, talking with workers all over Australia. And I've been watching you guys on Facebook, and the impact that you make in this community is huge.
"Don't stop there. There's a position open at the [Northern Grampians Shire] council for a community liaison officer. You don't need to look very far, Mr mayor."
