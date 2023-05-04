The Wimmera Mail-Times
Demons host Rats and Warriors play Roos | WFNL round four

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
Updated May 4 2023 - 6:30pm, first published 5:00pm
Horsham's Imogen Worthy has had a strong start to 2023 in the shooting circle. Worthy has scored 82 goals in the opening three games. Picture by Lucas Holmes.
Two-top five matches headline round four of the WFNL, Minyip Murtoa have the bye after its come-from-behind victory in round three.

