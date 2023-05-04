Laharum's Cameron Oval will play host to a grand final rematch on Saturday, May 6, for round four of the Horsham District Football Netball League A grade competition.
2022 runners up, Laharum will host the defending premiers, Edenhope-Apsley.
Both teams currently sit unbeaten in the league with Edenhope's points percentage (282.62) holding them in the top spot.
The Demons do boast the league's leading scorer, Caitlin Story, who has been named as one of the side's best players in both of its two most recent fixtures.
Edenhope-Apsley come into this contest after having a week off due to the Cougars forfeiture but showed in the first two round a great ability to collect points, scoring 59 and 61 against the Storm and Lakers.
Rupanyup vs. Pimpinio
The Rupanyup Panthers will host the Pimpinio Tigers at the Rupanyup Recreation Reserve.
The Panthers remain unbeaten as it pushes up the HDFNL ladder with its strong new recruits.
Last year's wooden spooners have now picked up wins against Natimuk United, Noradjuha-Quantong and Swifts as it has established itself as a finals, and possible premiership, contender.
The Tigers squad is also in full stride despite falling to league power house, Laharum, in round three.
Counted among its ranks is the division's second most prolific goal scorer, Tahlia Thompson, having added 102 goals for her side this season.
Noradjuha-Quantong vs. Swifts
The Noradjuha-Quantong Bombers will also host the Swifts at the Quantong Recreation Reserve.
Both sides are coming into the fixture with a record of one win and two losses.
Both sides of the court will be occupied with one of the divisions top goal shooters, as Molly Orr (Swifts), and Shannon Couch (Noradjuha-Quantong) rarely miss when underneath the net.
The last time these sides met, the Bombers came away with a 56-39 win.
Taylors Lake vs. Harrow-Balmoral
The Harrow-Balmoral Southern Roos will travel to Dock Lake Reserve on Saturday, May 6, to take on Taylors Lake.
Both teams have struggled through the early rounds of the 2023 HDFNL season, they are the only two teams still competing this year that are still looking for a win.
The Lakers top score for the season so far, 38, came in the opening round against Pimpinio while the best the Southern Roos have done is 36 in round two against Natimuk United.
Jeparit Rainbow Vs. Natimuk United
Jeparit-Rainbow will host the Natimuk United Rams at Rainbow Recreation Reserve in round four of the HDFNL.
The Rams look to re-discover its winning ways after falling to the Noradjuha-Quantong Bombers in round two.
The Storm claimed its first win of 2023 when it defeated the Harrow-Balmoral Southern Roos in round three.
A win could be crucial for either team's season as they look to get the season heading upwards.
Kalkee
Kalkee were scheduled to face Kaniva-Leeor United, however the Cougars have forfeited their 2023 HDFNL A grade season due to 'low senior netball numbers'.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree at Macleay College in Sydney.
