The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/Sport/Horsham District League
Football Netball Preview

Laharum host Edenhope-Apsley in grand final rematch | HDFNL round four

John Hall
By John Hall
Updated May 4 2023 - 6:30pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laharum's Maddison Iredell lines up a shot at goal against the Swifts in round two of the 2023 HDFNL at Cameron Oval on Saturday, April 22. Picture by John Hall.
Laharum's Maddison Iredell lines up a shot at goal against the Swifts in round two of the 2023 HDFNL at Cameron Oval on Saturday, April 22. Picture by John Hall.

Laharum's Cameron Oval will play host to a grand final rematch on Saturday, May 6, for round four of the Horsham District Football Netball League A grade competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hall

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree at Macleay College in Sydney.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.