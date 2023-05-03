The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Residents 'deserve better': MP

By Dr Anne Webster
Updated May 4 2023 - 2:35pm, first published May 3 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Anne Webster.
Dr Anne Webster.

I am encouraged to see communities continuing to stand up to the Australian Energy Market Operator and Labor Governments on the Victoria-New South Wales Interconnector West Project.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.