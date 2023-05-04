Main streets are in the news with a full week in May to celebrate what's great about your main street.
They can be the hub of a community and Main Street Week in May is an opportunity to enjoy what your main street has to offer.
Recognition of excellence in main streets, business associations, centre managers, and local councils has always been a feature of the association.
Since 2009, Mainstreet Australia Awards have been organised to acknowledge achievements in these areas.
Earlier in the year, West Victoria Business held a gathering in Dimboola of economic development officers from across the shires to brainstorm ideas for each of their local communities.
Mr Brian Hedt, Daryl French, Peter Lang and Christopher Leskie enjoy a coffee on a regular basis in Horsham's main street and said they think the main street is fine like it is without too many changes.
"I think the street would look better with more maintenance, it needs a good clean, the seats need cleaning and coating with a sealer, the old parking meters need removing and this would make a difference but generally it is a nice place to sit, enjoy a coffee and catch up with friends," Mr Hedt said.
The call on communities to support local business is even greater this year, the cost of living has increased and with it comes increased pressure on life.
Small businesses contribute to the character and charm of communities and can create vibrant meeting places and employment opportunities.
Main streets are a great place for the elderly to meet up for a meal or a coffee.
They also provide people with disabilities and marginalised groups a place to meet, connect and find their fit in the local community.
The week-long celebration, during the week of May 15 - 21, 2023, highlights the importance of supporting local high streets, strip shopping centres and town centres, such as Horsham, Stawell, Halls Gap, Edenhope, Nhill, Dimboola, Warracknabeal and Hopetoun, through to some of the smaller hamlets across our part of the State.
Supporting small businesses in our main streets, also means supporting many not-for profit organisations, school and sporting group through the donations and sponsorship they provide to these groups.
Main Streets of Australia Week will feature a range of events and activities at local retail and business precincts across the country, and the public is encouraged to attend and show their support.
"Mainstreet Australia is a not-for-profit membership-based association committed to making a positive impact on our communities and providing support to the businesses who need it most, by working closely with trader groups and business associations to revitalise and keep foot traffic up on our main streets," Ms Joldeski said.
"Horsham has the florie, a unique combination of steak, cheese and batter and a collection of unique art works and murals.
"By shopping local, we can all make a difference in the lives of the people in our communities and help keep our main streets thriving for years to come," she said.
