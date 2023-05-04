The Kaniva-Leeor Cougars won't take part in the Horsham District Football Netball League's 2023 A grade netball competition any further.
The announcement was made ahead of the Cougars scheduled round three clash with the Edenhope-Apsley Saints.
"Due to our low senior netball numbers, the league has allowed KLU to forfeit our A Grade team for the remainder of the year," the club said in a statement released on its Facebook page.
"We appreciate the support we have received from coaches, committee members and senior players on this issue, and believe this is the best way forward for player well-being and volunteer numbers for 2023."
The results of the Cougars opening two games of the 2023 season, both losses against the Swifts and Pimpinio, have been changed to reflect the forfeiture.
Several Cougars netballers had been pulling double duty this season, running out for both A and B grade matches and the majority of the club's round three B graders were previously the A grade regulars.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree at Macleay College in Sydney.
