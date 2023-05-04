The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/Sport/Horsham District League

Kaniva-Leeor United withdraw from HDFNL A grade competition

John Hall
By John Hall
Updated May 4 2023 - 6:30pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kaniva-Leeor United netballer, Brodie Chaston on court for the Cougars against the Swifts in the 2022 HDFNL. File picture.
Kaniva-Leeor United netballer, Brodie Chaston on court for the Cougars against the Swifts in the 2022 HDFNL. File picture.

The Kaniva-Leeor Cougars won't take part in the Horsham District Football Netball League's 2023 A grade netball competition any further.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hall

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree at Macleay College in Sydney.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.