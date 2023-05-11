Bountiful family adventures and natural wonders await Advertising Feature

Silent Street is a narrow canyon that makes up part of the hiking trail to the Pinnacle lookout, a popular hike within Grampians National Park. Picture Dan Clough.

Home to a diversity of attractions and striking landscapes, the majestic Grampians region is an idyllic place to find endless adventures and a space to breathe.

HALLS GAP is nestled in the wonderous Grampians (Gariwerd) National Park, an ancient landscape that offers bountiful family adventures and natural wonders where you can escape the everyday.

Renowned for spectacular hiking, stunning views and inquisitive wildlife, Halls Gap is the perfect place to step out into your natural surroundings and find space to breathe.

The small village is home to two of the region's most popular natural attractions, the cascading Mackenzie Falls and the tranquil waters of Venus Baths.

A holiday favourite with visitors, Mackenzie Falls is the most spectacular waterfall in the Grampians and offers challenging walks with must-see rewards.

A visit to the Halls Gap Zoo is a must.



Victoria's largest regional zoo, it's home to 160 species big and small.

You can purchase special animal food to hand feed kangaroos, wallabies and deer, or have the unique option of experiencing meerkats climbing into your lap, feeding giraffes or rhino, spending time with the dingoes, or perhaps holding a reptile would feed your curiosity for animals.

Just ten minutes down the road from the popular tourist town of Halls Gap is POMONAL, a picturesque village set against the eastern side of the Grampians.

A true hidden gem of the region, Pomonal offers a slice of everything that the Grampians is celebrated for - stunning views, adventures on water, and local produce that can be purchased direct from farm gates and cellar doors.

Established in 2017, Pomonal Estate is a winery, microbrewery and cider house that has become a popular haunt for locals and tourists alike.

Pomonal is also home to Barney's Bistro and Bar, one of the region's more unique dining experiences.

Housed in an old, renovated shearing shed, diners can soak up the venue's rustic charm while enjoying a drink at the bar or playing a round of pool.

Known for its relaxed country atmosphere, HORSHAM - located northwest of the Grampians - is a bustling commercial centre tucked away on the banks of the Wimmera River.



It Is the largest township in the wheat growing and sheep grazing district, the gateway to the epic artworks found on the Silo Art Trail, and is the perfect base for exploring the surrounding natural attractions.

Horsham itself provides a host of things to do in and around the town. Take a stroll along the banks of the picturesque Wimmera River, also a beloved spot for kayaking, canoeing, and fishing.

