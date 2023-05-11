Students encouraged to follow their interests and passions Advertising Feature

Drama student Nicholas Northeast (Year 12), pictured with Daisy Henry (Year 11), plans on taking a GAP year after graduating and playing music as he travels around Australia. He will then begin studying law at university. Picture supplied.

At The Hamilton and Alexandra College, students receive opportunities for a well-rounded education, while remaining focused on their learning.

The College is an aspirational, regional community, proud of its 151-year history in western Victoria.

Every teacher at College, from the Early Learning Centre (ELC) through to Year 12, is a specialist in their field and the small class sizes ensures that students are known, valued and challenged through individual learning opportunities.

Drama, Music, Art, Languages and Physical Education are offered from ELC through to VCE electives.



Nicholas Northeast is a Year 12 student at The Hamilton and Alexandra College and studying VCE Music and Drama, with future ambitions of becoming a lawyer.

"As a student at College, we are reminded to follow our passions and aim high," Nicholas says.



"The school provides an accepting environment, where no matter your interests they are celebrated.



"Every student has a place! It is this acceptance that has fostered my love of music and drama."



Nicholas is studying VCE Voice and has had many opportunities to sing on stage this year, both solos and as part of the Male Voice Choir.



"But I am most excited about playing Gomez Addams in the 2023 school musical of The Addams Family," he says.



"This is a fantastic way to finish my drama career at the College.



"We are lucky to learn in world class facilities and the teachers provide the best education possible."

Nicholas says after graduating Year 12, he plans on taking a GAP year and playing music as he travels around Australia.

"Then I will knuckle down and begin my studies in law at university," he says.



Nicholas' family lives in Warrnambool; he caught the daily College bus in Year 7 and 8, and then joined the boarding community in Year 9.

"The Boarding House is like a big family," he says.



"All year levels socialise and study together in a reassuring environment.



"It is a really special feeling to be able to talk to boarders of all ages and the teachers and staff are always available for extra support or direction.



"I am going to miss this when I graduate this year."

Boarders participate in Academic Assistance each night, which is overseen by senior teachers who are available to assist the students with their homework and learning.

Students and staff at The Hamilton and Alexandra College are encouraged to follow their interests and passions. Finding a passion in the classroom, on the sporting field, with a paintbrush, in an orchestra and on the stage ignites curiosity in all areas of learning.

The Hamilton and Alexandra College is a co-educational day and boarding school located in Hamilton,

