GWV Rebels midfielder Joel Freijah has starred in the first four rounds of the Coates Talent League season.
The Horsham Saints junior has featured in the Rebels' best on two occasions, including a six-goal performance against the Dandenong Stingrays.
He also captained the Rebels in its round two come-from-behind win.
"In the last couple of weeks I have been able to go inside and go forward as well," Freijah said.
"Which is something I have worked on in the off-season at the start of the year, which has been great."
Along with his personal accolades in the early part of the season, the Rebels sit alongside five teams on three wins.
"It has been good both individually and as a team. I am just enjoying the first few rounds of the year, and then I have got a busy period in the next four to six weeks," Freijah said.
On April 22, Freijah represented Vic Country in the Under-18 National Championship trials at Trevor Barker Beach Oval.
"We played Vic Metro at Sandringham, which went really well. I enjoyed that," Freijah said.
With the Rebels not taking the field in the talent league again until May, 21, Freijah has taken the opportunity to take a well-earned rest.
"I had a good rest both last weekend (April 29), and this weekend (May 6), then I am back into it. It has been a really good start," Freijah said.
Freijah sees himself as a two-way midfielder who can play both outside and inside of the contest.
Looking forward, Freijah is focused on improving ahead of what could be a life-changing few months.
If selected for Vic Country, the 2023 Under-18 National Championships start in early June.
The 2023 AFL National Draft will be held in November.
"Obviously, you have the draft in the back of your mind, but the main focus is week by week and to keep getting better at training and at every game," he said.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
