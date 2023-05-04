The Victorian Government's commitment to provide free three and four year old kindergarten supports every child to get the best start in life.
A quality kindergarten program has more of an impact for children who start at age three rather than four.
It is strongly encouraged all children attend two years of kinder before school as it is a crucial part of their educational journey. Kindergarten encourages children to learn through play.
Teachers and educators help children become curious, creative, and confident about learning, often by introducing a play-experience, idea or topic and let children lead their own learning through exploration and experimentation. Giving children the opportunity to use their imagination and practise important skills, such as problem solving, through play-based learning.
At kindergarten, children start to learn literacy, numeracy and language skills. They also learn fundamental social skills such as how to get along with others, share, listen and to develop resilience and their attention span.
In 2024, Emerge Early Years Services are offering five hours of funded three-year-old kindergarten at specific Horsham and district kindergartens.
Stawell and Hindmarsh shire kindergartens will continue to offer 15 hours of funded three-year-old kindergarten. All of our services will provide 15 hours of funded four-year-old kindergarten.
Our current Kalkee Road Kindergarten three-year-old and four-year-old programs will be relocating to the Horsham Primary School (Rasmussen Rd Campus) commencing in 2024.
As children are only able to attend one year of funded three-year-old and one year of funded four-year-old kindergarten, parents need to carefully consider their child's age and kindergarten readiness when enrolling them to start kindergarten. This is especially relevant for children who turn three between January and April.
For more information, visit our open days and information sessions during our open weeks in July, or contact Emerge on 5382 7997.
Open week details are available from the enclosed Emerge Early Years Services advertisement, the EEYS website and facebook page.
Virtual tours of each Emerge Early Years Service are available from our website. Now is the best time to register your child for kindergarten in 2024.
You can register your child in one of our Emerge Early Years Services kindergartens by using our online registration form at eeys.com.au, by emailing enrol@eeys.com.au or by phoning 5382 7997. It is important to register your child for kindergarten in 2024 by Friday, July 28.
The Victorian Government last year announced a commitment, over the next decade, in addition to the roll-out of 15 hours of three-year-old kindergarten in Horsham Rural City Council by 2029, four-year-old Kindergarten will transition to 'Pre-Prep' increasing up to 30 hours a week program.
In the Stawell and Hindmarsh shires this will commence in 2025 and in the Horsham Rural City Council in 2026.
At The Hamilton and Alexandra College, students receive opportunities for a well-rounded education, while remaining focused on their learning.
The College is an aspirational, regional community, proud of its 151-year history in western Victoria.
Every teacher at College, from the Early Learning Centre (ELC) through to Year 12, is a specialist in their field and the small class sizes ensures that students are known, valued and challenged through individual learning opportunities.
Drama, Music, Art, Languages and Physical Education are offered from ELC through to VCE electives.
Nicholas Northeast is a Year 12 student at The Hamilton and Alexandra College and studying VCE Music and Drama, with future ambitions of becoming a lawyer.
"As a student at College, we are reminded to follow our passions and aim high," Nicholas says.
"The school provides an accepting environment, where no matter your interests they are celebrated.
"Every student has a place! It is this acceptance that has fostered my love of music and drama."
Nicholas is studying VCE Voice and has had many opportunities to sing on stage this year, both solos and as part of the Male Voice Choir.
"But I am most excited about playing Gomez Addams in the 2023 school musical of The Addams Family," he says.
"This is a fantastic way to finish my drama career at the College.
"We are lucky to learn in world class facilities and the teachers provide the best education possible."
Nicholas says after graduating Year 12, he plans on taking a GAP year and playing music as he travels around Australia.
"Then I will knuckle down and begin my studies in law at university," he says.
Nicholas' family lives in Warrnambool; he caught the daily College bus in Year 7 and 8, and then joined the boarding community in Year 9.
"The Boarding House is like a big family," he says.
"All year levels socialise and study together in a reassuring environment.
"It is a really special feeling to be able to talk to boarders of all ages and the teachers and staff are always available for extra support or direction.
"I am going to miss this when I graduate this year."
Boarders participate in Academic Assistance each night, which is overseen by senior teachers who are available to assist the students with their homework and learning.
Students and staff at The Hamilton and Alexandra College are encouraged to follow their interests and passions. Finding a passion in the classroom, on the sporting field, with a paintbrush, in an orchestra and on the stage ignites curiosity in all areas of learning.
The Hamilton and Alexandra College is a co-educational day and boarding school located in Hamilton,
To learn more about the specialist teachers and the opportunities at College, book a personal tour or go to hamiltoncollege.vic.edu.au.