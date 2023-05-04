Kindergarten: the best start for your child Advertising Feature

Kindergarten encourages children to learn through play. Picture Shutterstock.

The Victorian Government's commitment to provide free three and four year old kindergarten supports every child to get the best start in life.

A quality kindergarten program has more of an impact for children who start at age three rather than four.



It is strongly encouraged all children attend two years of kinder before school as it is a crucial part of their educational journey. Kindergarten encourages children to learn through play.



Teachers and educators help children become curious, creative, and confident about learning, often by introducing a play-experience, idea or topic and let children lead their own learning through exploration and experimentation. Giving children the opportunity to use their imagination and practise important skills, such as problem solving, through play-based learning.



At kindergarten, children start to learn literacy, numeracy and language skills. They also learn fundamental social skills such as how to get along with others, share, listen and to develop resilience and their attention span.

In 2024, Emerge Early Years Services are offering five hours of funded three-year-old kindergarten at specific Horsham and district kindergartens.



Stawell and Hindmarsh shire kindergartens will continue to offer 15 hours of funded three-year-old kindergarten. All of our services will provide 15 hours of funded four-year-old kindergarten.



Our current Kalkee Road Kindergarten three-year-old and four-year-old programs will be relocating to the Horsham Primary School (Rasmussen Rd Campus) commencing in 2024.



As children are only able to attend one year of funded three-year-old and one year of funded four-year-old kindergarten, parents need to carefully consider their child's age and kindergarten readiness when enrolling them to start kindergarten. This is especially relevant for children who turn three between January and April.



For more information, visit our open days and information sessions during our open weeks in July, or contact Emerge on 5382 7997.



Open week details are available from the enclosed Emerge Early Years Services advertisement, the EEYS website and facebook page.



Virtual tours of each Emerge Early Years Service are available from our website. Now is the best time to register your child for kindergarten in 2024.



You can register your child in one of our Emerge Early Years Services kindergartens by using our online registration form at eeys.com.au, by emailing enrol@eeys.com.au or by phoning 5382 7997. It is important to register your child for kindergarten in 2024 by Friday, July 28.

The Victorian Government last year announced a commitment, over the next decade, in addition to the roll-out of 15 hours of three-year-old kindergarten in Horsham Rural City Council by 2029, four-year-old Kindergarten will transition to 'Pre-Prep' increasing up to 30 hours a week program.

