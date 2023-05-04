The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Mayor Minute: Community consultations to begin for Hindmarsh Council

By Mayor Brett Ireland
Updated May 5 2023 - 10:36am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hindmarsh Shire Council mayor Brett Ireland. Picture supplied.
Hindmarsh Shire Council mayor Brett Ireland. Picture supplied.

As of Monday May 8, 2023, community consultation meetings in all four towns within the shire will begin.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.