Outside dining has hit a stumbling block for one hospitality owner who says the forced removal of outside seating from his hotel will have a negative affect on his business and his patrons.
Exchange Hotel owner and Australian Hotels Association Representative Nick Murray said Horsham Rural City Council said he must remove chairs and tables from a section of the outside dining area where they have been for 18 years.
"I was not consulted, no one from Council discussed the matter with me prior to being told, just out of the blue I was told I had to remove them," he said.
The publican said has held the required outdoor dining permits since providing outdoor dining which he said he believes contributes to the overall ambience of the town.
The Disability Discrimination Act states that outdoor dining furniture must be 1.8 metres from the shop front to allow for unobstructed movement.
The Act includes sight impaired people who use building perimeters to guide them.
Mr Murray said there had been no incidents or complaints about the positioning of the dining furniture from sight impaired members of the community or from any one with a disability in the 20 years he has owned the Exchange Hotel.
He was hesitant to put the seating any closer to the kerbing for safety reasons.
Outdoor dining is still available on the corner of the hotel footpath area and patrons are protected by the glass sections he installed.
However, some diners are still reluctant to use them due to the closeness of traffic.
"The loss of seating is a loss to my business as well as to my patrons who like to dine outside," he said.
"The verandah of the hotel provides shade in summer and protection from rain which they will not have if all seating has to be at the kerbing edge of the footpath."
The law states kerb-side seating must be 60cm from the edge of the kerbing which he said creates a safety issue in his opinion.
"Some of the bumper-bars on bigger vehicles would almost be that [size] and I think that's a safety matter," he said.
All business owners must comply with the DDA which has been implemented at state level, council's have the job of working with business to become compliant.
Mr Murray said he understands the reasons but he is disappointed with what he calls the lack of communication from Council.
Mr Murray said he recently applied for a state government grant through Council but was told he must remove the furniture before he could receive the $3000 grant for lighting.
All businesses and organizations who apply for grant funding must be compliant with the Act before funds can be distributed according to funding criteria.
"The best way forward would be for whoever is making the decision in Council, to come and see me and try to work out an alternative," he said.
HRCC director of communities and place Ken O'Brien the council was supportive of outdoor dining.
"Council is committed to ensuring everyone can access our city's footpaths safely including people with vision impairments or mobility constraints," he said.
"A business operating on the footpath in a way that causes a barrier to access contravenes Section 32 of the Disability Discrimination Act.
"Outdoor dining furniture must be set back a minimum of 1.8 metres from the shopfront to allow for unobstructed pedestrian movement.
"Council is supportive of outdoor dining. We will continue to work closely with all business operators to ensure they are compliant."
A spokesperson for retailer Harvey Norman said they were pleased that the Horsham store passed a recent inspection by the council.
The assessment gauged if the facility had sufficient disability access to be included on council's database, available to people with a disability.
