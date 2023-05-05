The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Exchange Hotel owner Nick Murray seeks options after outside dining change

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
May 5 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Exchange Hotel owner and Australian Hotels Association Representative Nick Murray.. File photo
Exchange Hotel owner and Australian Hotels Association Representative Nick Murray.. File photo

Outside dining has hit a stumbling block for one hospitality owner who says the forced removal of outside seating from his hotel will have a negative affect on his business and his patrons.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.