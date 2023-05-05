The loss of seating is a loss to my business as well as to my patrons who like to dine outside.- Nick Murray
Mr Murray said there had been no incidents or complaints about the positioning of the dining furniture from sight-impaired community members or anyone with a disability in the 20 years he has owned the Exchange Hotel. He hesitated to put the seating closer to the kerbing for safety reasons.
Outdoor dining is still available on the corner of the hotel footpath area, and patrons are protected by the glass sections he installed.
However, some diners still need to be convinced to use them due to the closeness of traffic.
"The loss of seating is a loss to my business as well as to my patrons who like to dine outside," he said.
"The verandah of the hotel provides shade in summer and protection from rain which they will not have if all seating has to be at the kerbing edge of the footpath."
The law states that kerb-side seating must be 60 centimetres from the edge of the kerbing which, in his opinion, creates a safety issue.
"Some of the bumper-bars on bigger vehicles would almost be that [size] and I think that's a safety matter," he said.
All business owners must comply with the state-mandated DDA; councils work with businesses to ensure compliance.
Mr Murray said he understands the reasons, but he is disappointed with the lack of communication from the council.
Mr Murray said he recently applied for a state government grant through the council but was told he must remove the furniture before he could receive the $3000 grant for lighting.
All businesses and organisations applying for grant funding must comply with the Act before funds can be distributed according to funding criteria.
"The best way forward would be for whoever is making the decision in council, to come and see me and try to work out an alternative," he said.
HRCC director of communities and place Kevin O'Brien said the council supported outdoor dining.
"Council is committed to ensuring everyone can access our city's footpaths safely including people with vision impairments or mobility constraints," he said.
"A business operating on the footpath in a way that causes a barrier to access contravenes Section 32 of the Disability Discrimination Act. Outdoor dining furniture must be set back a minimum of 1.8 metres from the shopfront to allow for unobstructed pedestrian movement. Council is supportive of outdoor dining. We will continue to work closely with all business operators to ensure they are compliant."
A spokesperson for retailer Harvey Norman said they were pleased that the Horsham store passed a recent inspection by the council.
The assessment gauged if the facility had sufficient disability access to be included on the council's database available to people with a disability.
