Horsham recorded 511 reported acts of family violence in 2022

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated May 5 2023 - 9:48am, first published 8:00am
Cr Claudia Haenel and Anna Hawkins reflect on the 511 illuminated balls that represented the number of reported cases of family violence in Horsham 2022. Picture by Sheryl Lowe
Members of the community of Horsham, shone a light on family violence and observed a minutes silence at the Soundshell on Thursday night to remember lives lost and those impacted by family violence.

