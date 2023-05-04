Members of the community of Horsham, shone a light on family violence and observed a minutes silence at the Soundshell on Thursday night to remember lives lost and those impacted by family violence.
There were 511 reported cases of family violence in Horsham in 2022.
Wimmera Community Against Family Violence organised a march through Firebrace Street before gathering at the Soundshell in Sawyer Park where they heard from Chairman Geoff Miller and watched a prepared video honouring those who lives had been cut short through family violence in 2022.
The ages of those who died during that time ranged from a three month old baby to an 82 years old woman.
As their photos flitted across the screen, Amazing Grace played softly in the background.
The Soundshell was lit in purple and illuminated purple balls representing the 511 reported cases of family violence recorded in Horsham in 2022 were on display
Mr Miller asked the crowd assembled to do their part in stamping out family violence by calling out inappropriate behaviour and speech whenever and wherever they see it.
"Family violence is completely preventable," Mr Miller said.
"One woman a week is murdered by her partner or former partner. The problem is male violence against women and it has to stop."
The theme of Shine a light 2023 was one of reflection and a space to remember those who have suffered family violence but also encourage people to speak out about a crime that is preventable and has no place in our or any society.
Guest speaker Mayor Robyn Guileine said there is no place in society for family violence of any kind and encouraged any one affected by it to speak out and seek help.
"Family violence comes in many forms and must stop," she said.
"It has no place in our communities, I certainly shine alight on family violence and say family violence must stop."
Horsham East Rotary Club prepared a sausage sizzle for those attending.
Victoria Police and the CFA took part in Shine a Light on Family Violence 2023 event in Horsham Thursday May 4.
May is domestic violence prevention month and statistics show over 90,000 cases of family violence were recorded in Victoria in 2021-22.
