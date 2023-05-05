The Wimmera Mail-Times
Horsham College's Chaplaincy Book Fair back again in May

Updated May 5 2023 - 1:34pm, first published 1:00pm
Yolande Grosser holds a box of books which will be at the fair. Picture Nick Ridley.
The Horsham College Chaplaincy Committee is pleased at the approach of its first Chaplaincy Book Fair for 2023 which will run from noon on Friday May 20 through to noon on Saturday May 20.

