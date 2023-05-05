The Horsham College Chaplaincy Committee is pleased at the approach of its first Chaplaincy Book Fair for 2023 which will run from noon on Friday May 20 through to noon on Saturday May 20.
Held in Maroske Hall at the Dimboola Road Campus of Horsham College, this major fundraiser features thousands of second hand books generously donated by the community and sold for $1 each.
The general public travel from far and wide to snap up a bargain - and there are plenty to be had.
Beautiful softcover novels, heavy hard cover tomes, reference books on everything and more romance than any one person could absorb in a lifetime will be on offer.
A large range of children's books are available, and priced at 50 cents each, parents and grandparents will not need to say 'no' to anything their child likes the look of.
The Book Fair continues to involve incredible volunteers, Rotary and Apex, the marvellous services of Wastebusters to help with recycling and the energy and passion of the students at Horsham College who help move the books when they are donated and set-up the display tables ready for the event.
Monies raised are used to pay one third of the salary of the chaplain at Horsham College and fund events including Breakfast Clubs, egg and bacon breakfasts, hot jam donut morning teas, pasta bake lunches and other special year level events for students.
Please contact Yolande Grosser, chaplain, for more information 0428 109 363.
