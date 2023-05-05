The Wimmera Mail-Times
One week after the funeral | A Mum's World

By Yolande Grosser
May 6 2023 - 2:00am
Yolande Grosser. Picture supplied.
I've been living in the twilight zone for more than a week now. I know mum won't be perched at my kitchen bench doing a crossword again anytime soon.

