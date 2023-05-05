One week after the funeral | A Mum's World

I've been living in the twilight zone for more than a week now. I know mum won't be perched at my kitchen bench doing a crossword again anytime soon.
Actually, never ever again. I know it intellectually, but my heart hasn't caught up just yet and so I simply can't believe it.
But I can, because I know I wrote her Eulogy and delivered it at her funeral last Monday! Why do these huge life events often feel so surreal?
Bustling into our spare bedroom one morning this week, I caught sight of mum's Route 66 overnight bag on the bench and my heart leapt - just for the tiniest moment.
I know that mum's choir gown and her wedding dress - which she sewed for herself - are packed in that bag now, rather than her novel and her favourite Thesaurus and some snacks and her newspaper and glasses and tablets.
I've got mum's handbag on my desk, and for a woman, that's just such a huge and personal statement. I love that mum always carried dice in her handbag, because you never know when you might need to play a game with someone for a laugh.
Mum had a huge joke collection at her house because as Treasurer of Probus in Nhill, she liked to open her report with a joke. She'd often run them past me to see if they were a little too off colour or not. Mum was always looking for good devotionals to share too, which is a pretty awesome way to spend your time.
So, I'm wearing mum's slippers around the house, drinking my coffee out of one of her cups and paying her bills as they come in while we wait for all the dastardly paperwork to be completed.
Getting on with life feels disrespectful, but mum was very big on not making a fuss, so I'm trying to stay calm and carry on.
My mum didn't worship belongings and was very happy in her simple life. She surrounded herself with useful things rather than expensive luxuries. My girls have inherited some great kitchenware and precious oil paintings she poured hours into.
Memories are overrated at a time like this when all you crave is to give your mum an enormous hug.
