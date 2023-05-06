Meet the candidates for the upcoming Treaty Election

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people living in and around Horsham will get the opportunity to hear from the Traditional Owners standing as candidates in the upcoming Treaty Elections.
Voting in the elections opens on May 13 and runs through to June 3.
The elections are for the First Peoples' Assembly of Victoria, the democratically elected 'Voice' for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in Victoria, which is responsible for leading the journey to Treaty.
Successful election candidates will become the Assembly Members who will negotiate a statewide Treaty with the Victorian Government.
An event was scheduled for Monday, May 8; however, sorry business will see the information night pushed back at least a week.
Outgoing First Peoples' Assembly of Victoria Co-Chair and Bangerang and Wiradjuri Elder, Aunty Geraldine Atkinson, said the event is mob's opportunity to hear directly from and ask questions of their local Treaty Election candidates before they vote.
"After generations of fighting for Self-Determination, the next term of the Assembly will begin negotiating a Treaty before the end of the year to give our people the freedom and the power to make the decisions about the issues that us," Aunty Geraldine said.
"This is history in the making, and just how good Treaty is, what it does for Community, will depend on all mob getting involved with the Treaty Elections to choose who will represent them in the negotiations.
"Through the statewide Treaty, we could create more jobs, get more and better housing, improve health and education and change how our justice system works - nothing is off the table when it comes to Treaty. It's about putting First Peoples in the driver's seat.
"The Meet the Candidates event is mob's chance to ask their candidates what their priorities are for the statewide Treaty. I invite all mob to come and join us this Monday and be part of the elections. Your vote matters."
Food and drink will be provided for people attending the event.
Ten candidates have nominated for the three General Seats in the North West Region. The candidates who have nominated are:
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people will be able to cast votes in person, online or in the post from May 13 to June 3.
Learn more about your local candidates and enrol and vote in the upcoming Assembly Elections at www.TreatyElections.org.
