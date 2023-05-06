The Wimmera Mail-Times
Meet the candidates for the upcoming Treaty Election

May 6 2023 - 10:00am
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people living in and around Horsham will get the opportunity to hear from the Traditional Owners standing as candidates in the upcoming Treaty Elections.

