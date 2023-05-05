The Rupanyup Panthers will be without coach, Brayden Ison, for round four for the Horsham District Football Netball League on Saturday, May 6 when the club hosts the Pimpinio Tigers.
Ison claimed a five-goal bag for the defending premiers last round against the Swifts but will sit out this weekend with a hamstring injury.
The Panthers' Kieren Sait will also miss the side's next fixture with a hamstring injury.
Laharum 299-gamer Hamish Roberts did not make it through training on Thursday night and will likely miss rounds four and five.
Roberts is aiming to be back on the field and celebrating his 300th game in the Demons round six clash with Harrow-Balmoral.
Several Jeparit-Rainbow players will also be missing this week.
Bradley Stokes pulled up sore after the side's round three loss to Harrow-Balmoral, while Braxton Ah Mat picked up a leg injury.
William Hutchison will be missing as well due to study commitments in Geelong.
"It's not ideal, we've had a decent start to the year, but you don't want to take anyone lightly, so we've probably got a bit of a test for us against Natimuk," said Jeparit-Rainbow's co-coach, Matthew Everett.
Ins: George Austin, Rhys Daffey
Outs: Nick Pekin, Tom Conheady
Line-up: Matt Jones, Simon Close, Michael Close, Dalton Burns, Peter Staude, Noah Hildebrand. Josh Dawson, Ethan Appleton, Will Burbury, Jai Thompson, Brait Headon, Stuart Macfarlane, Anthony Close, James Staude, Thomas Walker, Lachlan Stevenson, Tyson Berg, Mitchell Grant, Joshua Grant, George Austin, Rhys Daffey
Not yet announced
Ins: Brodie Kindred, Matthew Bourke
Outs: Bourke Nicholls, Thomas Cairns, Luke Monaghan, Nicholas Pickering, Jesse Galea-Portelli
Ins: Thomas Long, Murphy Leach, Phoenix Oakley, Jake Perry
Outs: Bradley Stokes, Peter Weir, Braxton Ah Mat, William Hutchison
Line-up: Nicholas Yarran, Simon Clugston, Jakob Cocks, Daniel Batson, Bailey Clark, Thomas Long, Xavier Oakley, Thomas Clarke, Thomas Schumann, Lewis Cocks, Javadd Anderson, Ashley Clugston, Murphy Leach, Scott Driscoll, William Batson, Matthew Synoradzki, Jordan Leach, Zachary Pietzsch, Phoenix Oakley, Benjamin Smith, Jake Parry
Ins: David McLeish, Clint Rokebrand, Christopher La Rocca, Jordan Baxter, Allan McIntyre, Cameron Domaschenz
Outs: Lewis Thompson, Rodney Oliver, Tim Mcintyre, Josh Roman, Adam Hood, Jeremy Kealy, Nathan Witherow
Line-up: Ben McIntyre, Jesse Iese, David McLeish, Bernard Kealy, Clint Rokebrand, Christopher La Rocca, Corey Williams, Daniel Obst, Harrison Evans, Jordan Baxter, Jack Butler, Emayah Young, Declan Robinson, Boyd Packer, Josh La Rocca, Cleve Hughes, Corey Barrett, Allan McIntyre, Jak Ryan, Cameron Domaschenz
Ins: Matthew Jorgensen-Price, Jye Brown, Braydon Witney
Outs: Dylan Avery, Jack Baird, Thomas Baker
Line-up: Corey Mann, Corey Quick, Liam Jakobi, Keegan King, Mackay Baker, Nick Groves, Dylan Bates, Clint Burdett, Reece McNally, Jason Westley, Mattew Jorgensen-Price, Jye Brown, Brock Hamerston, Darcy Conlan, Noah Jacobsen, Thomas Naylor, Charlie Gardner, Dylan Thomas, Fredrick Frew, Brayden Webb, Braydon Witney
Ins: Lachie Jones, Jesse Salt, Charlie Hickman
Outs: Charlie Maddern, David Willersdorf
Line-up: Lochlyn Hahne, Lachie Jones, Dylan Munn, Jeremy Nunan, Liam Vivian, Jesse Salt, Lucas Cole, Dylan Natt, Billy Shanks, Billy King, Liam Feder, Hamish Bennett, Jonty Brown, Beau Nunan, Jock Maddern, Charles Hickman, Oliver Hickman, Mason Hein, Matthew Hicks, Jake O'Connor, Patrick Munn
Ins: Cam Weston, Jack Musgrove, Charlie Taylor, Elliot King
Outs: Mitch Musgrove, Kieren Sait, Brayden Ison, Blake Downer
Line-up: Cam Weston, Daniel Schaper, Bill Hansen, Ryan Timmins, Jack Musgrove, Blake Turner, Joshua Bolitho, Mitchell Gleeson, Connor Weidemann, Angus Adams, Jacob Christie, Charlie Taylor, Jordan Weidemann, Ty Maher, Lachlan Weidemann, Tom Arthur, Joseph Tormey, Elliot Kelly, Christopher Schaper, Scott Niewand, Alby Kingston
Ins: Aiden Richardson
Outs: Matthew Magee
Line-up: Isaiah Adams, Louis Papst, Doug Grining, Simon Hobbs, Cooper Price, Karl Campbell, Luke Byrne, Aiden Richardson, Andrew Devereaux, Brodie Pitt, Jacob Harris, Patrick Mills, Brendan McDonald, Jasper Gunn, Louis Beddison, Jakob Butcher, Daniel Launer, Jayden Kuhne, Deacan Campbell, Matt Nield, Ryan Holborn
Ins: Nathan Koenig, Coby Mines, Ben Garwood
Outs: Lachlan Harris, Lochie Ricketts, Cody Maybery
Line-up: Jonathan Lovel, Todd Stevenson, Kaiden Sudholz, Nathan Koenig, Matthew Lee, Adam Coutts, Jordan Smith, Liam Klowss, Kyah Wilkinson, Josh Pekin, Zachary Smith, Xavier O'Brien, Jesse Wilkinson, Mitch Riddell, Coby Mines, Lachlan Hutchinson, Ned Glascott, Daniel Werner, Kyal Murray, Ben Garwood, Cody Maybery
Ins: Troy Brimble
Outs: Marc Davey, Thomas Clugston, Jesse Dixon, Tristan Rayes
Line-up: Riley Hall, Ryan Gebert, Trae Martin, Billy Finnigan, Koby Westerland, Troy Brimble, Jonathon Dixon, Angus Atchison, William Hetherington, Connor Healy, Arjai Johnston, Justin Beugelaar, Beau Monaghan, Tristan March, Brandon Bone, Mathew Millward, Geordi Aristides, Samuel Kamstra
Not yet announced
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree at Macleay College in Sydney.
