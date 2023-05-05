The Wimmera Mail-Times
Team lists for round four of the HDFNL have been released

John Hall
By John Hall
May 5 2023 - 4:00pm
Pimpinio's ruckman, Reece McNally, beats Laharum's Joel Pymer in the opening ruck between the Tigers and Demons at Pimpinio Sporting Complex in round three of the HDFNL on Saturday, April 29. Picture by John Hall.
Pimpinio's ruckman, Reece McNally, beats Laharum's Joel Pymer in the opening ruck between the Tigers and Demons at Pimpinio Sporting Complex in round three of the HDFNL on Saturday, April 29. Picture by John Hall.

The Rupanyup Panthers will be without coach, Brayden Ison, for round four for the Horsham District Football Netball League on Saturday, May 6 when the club hosts the Pimpinio Tigers.

