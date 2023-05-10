The Wimmera Mail-Times
Horsham Greyhound Racing Club community grants program awards more than $20,000 to community groups

Vera Demertzis
By Vera Demertzis
Updated May 11 2023 - 12:27pm, first published 9:00am
Horsham City Netball Association received $1400 in funds from the Community Grants Program. Picture supplied.
A total of $22,580 has been given to clubs across the Wimmera region as part of the Horsham Greyhound Racing Club community grants program.

