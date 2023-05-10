A total of $22,580 has been given to clubs across the Wimmera region as part of the Horsham Greyhound Racing Club community grants program.
Club manager Justin Brilliant said the community grant program was a partnership between the racing club, Greyhounds Victoria Racing (GRV) and Sportsbet.
"Last year, the racing club decided to make an initial $10,000 available to community groups," he said.
"The response was so great that GRV gave us an extra $4000 and took it up to $14,000.
"This year was a joint partnership between HGRC, GRV and major sponsor Sportsbet to contribute $7500 each to however many groups at a maximum of $2500 per grant. "
According to Justin, there were around 30 applicants requesting more than $40,000.
"We had to make some hard decisions, and most grants got trimmed a little bit," he said.
"A few groups missed out this time around.
"There were a couple of successful grants around mental health for teenagers and children.
"Horsham Neighborhood House received $2250 to run free community mental health training sessions around teenage mental health issues.
"Headspace Horsham got a grant to run their white sneakers program during school holidays where kids paint and decorate a pair of sneakers and talk about mental health."
The HGRC community grants program began because of COVID.
"The racing industry wasn't impacted, but other community groups were," Justin said.
"It came out of a need that clubs missed out for two or three years on fundraising and activities and being able to do what they normally do.
"Anything that we could put back into the community to help."
With the community grant program proving to be popular, Justin said the racing club was looking to have a second round later in the year.
"We were looking at maybe changing it to later in the year, so the next one might come around a bit quicker," he said.
Justin said the racing club employed 15 people.
"Indirectly, the industry generates the equivalent of 160 full time in the Wimmera," he said.
"We spend about $4 million a year in Horsham.
"We're in a position to help where we can."
This year 21 clubs across the Wimmera region were successful in their grant application. Take a look below:
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
