Chrysanthemums for mum have been picked, bunched and are now ready for Mother's Day. They are available from two locations in Horsham in the lead up to the one day of the year dedicated to spoiling mum.
The Wimmera Hospice Care Auxiliary members are busy stripping and bunching the locally grown flowers to have them ready for sale at the Horsham Plaza from Wednesday May 10 to Saturday May 13.
Bunches are also available from 68 Natimuk Road in Horsham.
The chrysanthemums have been grown in private gardens in Horsham in readiness for sale and when we caught up with them, Rae, Nola, Jan and Jenny had stripped and bunched 10 buckets ready for sale at the Horsham Plaza that morning.
The ladies are members of the Wimmera Hospice Care Auxiliary and hope to reach last year's total of $4000.
Read More: Celebrating your main street in May
"The money our members raise through growing and selling the chrysanthemums will be used to provide additional comfort and care for patients in hospice care so we really hope we can reach last year's amount and it would be great if we raised even more," club member Rae Hill said.
The $10-00 bunches will be available at 68 Natimuk Road every day in the lead up to Mother's Day.
The finds raised will be donated to Wimmera Hospice Care and used to help provide equipment which makes it possible for patients to remain in their own home as long as possible.
"The funds may be used for beds, or lifts or any of the equipment which helps patients remain at home with the facilities that help with their care," Ms Hill said, " so we want to raise as much as we can."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.