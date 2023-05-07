The Wimmera Mail-Times
Wimmera Hospice Care Auxiliary bunch chrysanthemums for fundraiser

By Sheryl Lowe
May 7 2023 - 6:00pm
Nola, Jenny, Rae and Jan are members of the Wimmera Hospice Auxiliary bunching crysanthemums for mother's day fundraiser. Picture by Sheryl Lowe
Chrysanthemums for mum have been picked, bunched and are now ready for Mother's Day. They are available from two locations in Horsham in the lead up to the one day of the year dedicated to spoiling mum.

