With the wind blowing a gust at their backs, the Swifts looked in control through a tight first quarter of the sides round four HDFNL clash with the Noradjuha-Quantong Bombers.
The team held the balance of possession and at one point had built a two goal lead.
The Swifts lead into the first quarter break but were weary of the change of ends.
Swifts coach, Brett Hargreaves warned his team they would have to work harder after the break to combat the wind now blowing against them.
Taking full advantage of the conditions, the Bombers turned the screws through the second quarter.
They dominated possession, for large chunks of the second period, the ball was stuck in the Swifts defensive end.
The Bombers added a further four goals by half time while the Swifts were held goaless, having to settle for only 2 minors through the second period.
Kinder winds in the third made defending the Bombers lead an easier task.
Noradjuha-Quantong established momentum quickly after the break, kicking two goals early on.
The Swifts finally ended their goals drought, that had lasted since the first quarter, in the 23rd minute of the third.
A quick response from the Bombers kept the momentum flowing their way
By the third quarter break, Noradjuha-Quantong had a 41-point lead.
Despites a strong fourth quarter for the Swifts, the Bombers managed to hold the margin steady and take a 44-point victory.
The final score read 16.15(111) - 10.7(67) in favour of Noradjuha-Quantong.
The Swifts, Scott Carey top scored for the game, with four goals, while Bombers, Brock Orval and Jayden Besford both kicked three.
A blow out win in the reserves saw the Bombers, Cam Bruce collect a five goal bag.
The Swifts, Austin Giusa picked up nine goals in the under-17s, to take his season total to 35 from four games.
Kaniva-Leeor United vs. Kalkee
Kalkee were faced with another sign they are no longer a top-two team in the HDFNL when they travelled to Kaniva to take on the KLU Cougars.
Kalkee built a 46-point lead before the first break, but would only score two more goals in the game and ultimately get run down by by the hosts.
The Cougars won 13.6(84) - 9.14(68).
Liam Feder top scored for the game, with five goals.
Kalkee's under 17s picked up a 72-point win with Jayke Greig kicking seven majors.
Taylors Lake vs. Harrow-Balmoral
Harrow-Balmoral kept its unbeaten streak going with a 30.23(203) - 1.1(7) win over Taylors Lake at Dock Lake Reserve.
The Southern Roos lowest scoring quarter was the third, where the team still picked up 42 points.
James Staude toped the scoring for his side with six goals, while Will Burbury and Mitchell Grant both kicked three.
Scott Heath kicked 10 goals in the Southern Roos 223-point reserves win, only out done by Quentin Wilmott who kicked 12.
Jeparit-Rainbow vs. Natimuk United
The Jeparit-Rainbow Storm overcame a considerable availability problem to beat Natimuk United 21.16(142) - 11.15(81) at Rainbow Recreation Reserve.
The Rams only trailed by five points at the first break, but in the second, Jeparit-Rainbow stormed away with the game.
Storm captain, Ashley Clugston put in a strong showing, splitting the posts eight times.
Rams' reserve player, Jett Munn kicked nine majors while Ryder Gould and Fletcher Keller both kicked four in the under-14s.
Rupanyup vs. Pimpinio
The Rupanyup Panthers have kept their perfect home record going against the Pimpinio Recreation Reserve.
The defending premiers were clinical through the first three quarters, and the seven point the Tigers gained on them in the final was not enough to close the gap.
The Panthers beat the Tigers 21.12(138) - 11.10(76).
Jack Musgrove top-scored with seven goals.
Edenhope-Apsley vs. Laharum
Edenhope-Apsley survived a second quarter scare that saw the Saints go goaless to beat the Laharum Demon 9.9(63) - 3.10(28).
Cleve Hughes top-scored for the game, with three goals.
The Demons picked up a 50-point win in the reserves, and a 72-point win in the under-17s.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree at Macleay College in Sydney.
