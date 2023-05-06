A third-quarter surge from the Ararat Rats has seen them to a 68-point victory over the Horsham Demons.
The final score at City Oval was 4.3.27- 13.17.95.
Light rain fell pre-match as Brad Hartigan led his team out in his 300th senior match.
And it was his side that had the majority of territory early.
However, Horsham was unable to make inroads on the scoreboard.
Once Ararat could enter its forward 50, it did not take long for them to hit the scoreboard.
Jack Ganley kicked a set shot from the left half-forward flank for the game's first goal.
The Rats then had some time inside the forward 50, creating repeated stoppages.
The Demons shifted the football quickly from its defensive half to set up its first goal.
Jordan Motton kicked his ninth goal of the season from a ball up close to goal.
Tom Mills kicked his first for the Rats to end an entertaining first term with a 14-point lead.
In the Rats huddle, coach Matt Walder asked for more composure entering the forward 50 rather than just bombing it in long.
The wind picked up substantially as the second term started, and the Demons kicked its second goal from the opening bounce.
Jack Ganley had two shots at goal in the Rats' forward line in quick succession.
He pushed a set shot across the face of the goal before he converted a shot on the run.
With the football living in Ararat's forward half, Demons defender Jack Dalziel took multiple intercept marks to thwart goal-scoring opportunities.
The Rats used the forward handball to good effect, as it led to Tom Williamson's set shot.
Horsham trailed by 23 points at the long break.
The third term was an end-to-end affair.
Goals were flowing at either end before Ararat put its foot down.
After Motton kicked his second for the Demons, Ethan Summers, Mills, Ben Taylor and Jordan Cox hit the scoreboard.
The margin at the last change was 43 points.
Ararat picked up where they left off in the final term.
Matthew Spalding kicked a long set shot as the scoreboard continued to tick over.
Mills took a contested mark just outside the goal square as Ararat continued to run out the match.
The Rats kept Horsham scoreless in the second half as they added eight goals themselves.
Mills finished with three goals for the Rats; Brody Griffin and Jake Robinson featured in it best.
Jordan Motton added two goals for the home side, Hudson Hair and Ben Lakin was atop its best.
In the reserves, Rats forward Corey Taylor booted eight goals in a 79-point win.
Warrack Eagles v Nhill Tigers
Nhill has claimed its first win of the 2023 season at Anzac Park.
In a fourth quarter that produced five combined points, the Tigers hung on 5.12.42- 5.9.39.
Joseph McKinnon kicked three goals for Warrack as Lachie Stewart and Matthew Johns were atop the best.
Liam Albrecht kicked three goals for Nhill; Albrecht featured at the top of the Tigers' best alongside Frazer Driscoll.
Jaxon Crooks kicked six goals for the Tigers in a five-point loss in the under 17's.
Southern Mallee Giants v Horsham Saints
In a battle of two undefeated teams, the Giants prevailed 18.19.127- 6.5.41. at Hopetoun Recreation Reserve.
Giants forward Josh Webster kicked five goals for the second week in a row.
Sam White and Jackson Fisher were atop the best for Southern Mallee.
The Saints had six individual goal-kickers. Gage Wright and Judd Wright feature in the best.
Stawell Warriors v Dimboola Roos
The Stawell Warriors have claimed its first win of season 2023.
In an upset at Central Park, the Warriors defeated the Roos 11.12.78- 8.12.60.
Mitch Thorp kicked three goals for Stawell. Aiden Graveson, Ethan Marrow and Sam Williams all kicked two.
Jackson Dark was featured in the Warriors' best alongside Williams.
Michael Graham kicked three goals; he now has 14 for the season.
Ben Miller and Aisea Raikiwasa were atop Dimboola's best.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
