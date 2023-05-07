Pimpinio won a one-point thriller when they took on the Rupanyup Panthers at Rupanyup Recreation Reserve for round four of the HDFNL on Saturday May 6.
Each quarter was closely contested, Pimpinio led for large chucks of each period before being pegged back by the strong Panthers outfit by each break.
Rupanyup's tall goal shooter Zanaiya Bergen was a nightmare for the Tigers defence, she showed incredible accuracy for her 35 goals.
The goaling combo of Tahlia Thompson and Lana Ellis for Pimpinio also had a strong game, showing off their strong commitment both when looking to the ring and in stopping the opposition's advance out of its own end.
The game finished in favour of the Tigers, 45-44, ending the Panthers unbeaten run.
Tigers goal keeper, Victoria Taylor was named best player alongside the 17-year old Thompson, who was playing her 50th seniors netball game.
Panthers' wing attack, Ally Hiscock joined Bergen in earning the same honour for the home team.
Laharum vs. Edenhope-Apsley
The Edenhope-Apsley Saints led from start to finish in their grand final rematch against the Laharum Demons.
A small lead was established by the Saints in the first quarter, and only grew through the second and third.
The final score favoured Edenhope-Apsley, 46-37, and gave the Saints a clear lead on the HDFNL ladder for the first time this season.
Taylors Lake vs. Harrow-Balmoral
Taylors Lake have secured an A grade victory for the first time since returning to the HDFNL's top division of netball at the start of the year.
The Lakers beat the Southern Roos, 57-35, at Dock Lake Reserve.
Tayla Eltze scored 30 goals for the team in red and white, and was named best player alongside Chloe Kelm.
Noradjuha-Quantong vs. Swifts
Noradjuha-Quantong and the Swifts played out an even opening quarter at Quantong Recreation Reserve, taking to the break with scores level on 13.
But, the Bombers started to streak away after teams returned to the court.
The final score favoured the Bombers, 62-34.
Bombers players Georgia Lowe and Stephanie Cooper were named best on court for their team, while Heidi Lang and Erin Freeland shared the same honour for the Swifts.
Jeparit-Rainbow vs. Natimuk United
The Jeparit-Rainbow Storm picked up a 15-point win against the Natimuk United Rams at Rainbow Recreation Reserve.
The Storm's goaling combination, Hannah McIllree and Meg Werner starred for their team underneath the ring.
The final score favoured the Storm 50-35.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree at Macleay College in Sydney.
