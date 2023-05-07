The Horsham Demons have defeated fellow top-five side Ararat Rats at City Oval.
The Demons' attack was too strong for the Rats' defence in the 59-30 win.
Horsham's defence enabled them to get off to a fast start.
Ebonie Salter and Marnie Lehmann collected several defensive rebounds and quickly moved the ball into attack.
Salter's connection with wing defence Romi Miller was on display, as Miller often received the first pass up the court.
Ararat trailed 5-13 at quarter time.
In Horsham's huddle, coach Tiff Hier was pleased with her team's start.
"Great start; there were some awesome passages of play," Hier said.
The Rats were able to lift its scoring rate in the second term.
Jess Taylor found pockets of space and fed short passes into the attacking circle.
Demons mid-courter Georgie Carberry continued pushing the match's tempo as Horsham started to fire in the goal circle.
At halftime, the margin was extended to 12 goals in favour of the home side.
In Ararat's huddle, Georgie Peel was vocal as the Rats were trying to combat the long reach of Lehmann and Salter in its attacking circle.
Both sides made tactical changes as the third quarter started.
Carberry moved from centre to wing attack, with Keely Pope moving to centre.
Ararat made the same move, with Jesse Bligh and Taylor changed positions.
Horsham continued to apply pressure defensively, which resulted in quicker ball movement.
The margin was 23 goals at the last change.
Taylor wanted her team to run out the remainder of the match, while Demons were looking to iron out some errors that had crept into its game.
Horsham did not back off in the final quarter, nor did Ararat.
Rats' goal defence Georgie Peel made multiple intercepts as the quarter went on.
When the full-time siren sounded, the margin in favour of the Demons was 29 goals.
Salter and Lehmann were outstanding in defence for Horsham.
Imogen Worthy scored 31 goals.
Taylor was an important link in the mid-court for Ararat. Peel impressed in defence.
Laney McLoughlin was again the top goal scorer for the Rats with 15.
Stawell Warriors v Dimboola Roos
The Warriors have bounced back from round three's tight loss with a 13-goal win over the Roos.
The final score at Central Park was 45-32.
Dakota Cosson scored 24 goals for Stawell.
Ebony Summers and Meg Walker featured in the best.
Ashlee Morrish was dominant in the shooting circle for Dimboola with 26 goals.
Mid-courter Tillie Menzel joined Morrish in the best.
Warrack Eagles v Nhill Tigers
The Tigers have continued its strong return to A Grade with a 43-29 win of Warrack at Anzac Park.
Nhill led at every change in the 14-goal win.
Sarah Marchment scored 15 goals for the home side.
Coach Ashlynn McKenzie and Jordan Heller were in the best for Warrack.
Brittany Keller scored 25 goals in Jenna Schneider's absence.
Larnie Hobbs and Tess McQueen impressed for Nhill.
Southern Mallee Giants v Horsham Saints
