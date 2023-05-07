The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

The Horsham Demons were defeated by 10 points in round five of the WVFFL

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
Updated May 8 2023 - 9:17am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Horsham Demons have been defeated by Tyrendarra in round five of the WVFFL at City Oval.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Reporter

I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.