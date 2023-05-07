The Horsham Demons have been defeated by Tyrendarra in round five of the WVFFL at City Oval.
The Demons led by two points at quarter time, but Tyrendarra's efficiency inside the forward 50 resulted in the 3.4.22- 5.2.32 victory.
Goalkickers
Horsham Demons: J. Stone, M. Turvey, E. Boston.
Tyrendarra: L. Blurton 2, L. Kelly-O'Brien 2, S. Pedrazzi.
Best
Horsham Demons: H. Nuske, J. Huf, D. Brown, L. Sykes, H. Puls, T. Keyte.
Tyrendarra: C. McKenna, C. Storrie, N. Clarke, L. Kelly-O'Brien, L. Blurton.
After a competition bye in round due to Mother's Day on May 14, The Demons will travel to Hamilton to take on the Kangaroos on Sunday, May 21.
