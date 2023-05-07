Thirty-seven awards has topped off a fantastic season for the Horsham Hornets with their second awards presentation night celebrating individual and team efforts, on April 28, at the Horsham Basketball Stadium.
"We really want to keep the momentum going now," President Horsham Basketball Matthew Grace said.
"The awards are great way to reward the players, they have put in a really good effort," he said.
"We have between 200 and 300 players in the juniors sides and that's a great effort for a town of or size. They are a big part of the association."
In the under 14 development side there were 52 selected and 13 were from Horsham.
They began training on Sunday May 7 and this will continue to three months.
"Most of our under 18 girls attend school in Ballarat so their commitment to the season overall and is fantastic considering their travel and study commitments," Mr Grace said
"Five coaches have joined the association and among them are some new people to the area which is really helping sustain the sport," Mr Grace said.
Mr Grace said becoming involved in basketball is good for fitness and being part of a team, plus there are opportunities to move through the ranks and be chosen to play on a professional level in time.
Horsham has about 16,000 people Mr Grace said and can be proud of the number of players in the association and the interest in the domestic teams.
