Ask any fishing enthusiast what they love about the sport and they'll tell you it's about feeling the tug on the line and the battle to land the catch.
It is the same feeling that keeps two keen 16 year old Horsham Magnet fishers throwing their line in every chance they get.
Schoolmates Bryce Simonsen and Braden Schullz discovered magnet fishing on you-tube and after researching the subject, they realised it was a little known pursuit in Australia so they decided to give it a go.
"My first magnet was on special on e-bay and cost $50," Bryce said.
"Dad thought I was wasting my money when I told him I was spending $50 on a magnet for magnet fishing, but he soon came on board when he saw there was an upside to it like cleaning up the waterways," Bryce said.
"We pull up some cool stuff too. It's a lot of fun not knowing what we'll find each time we throw in our magnets, but cleaning up the waterways is good thing to do. We might find something valuable one day."
Instead of a fishing line, the tackle consists of a 20 metre rope and a one or two-sided magnet of varying strengths.
Braden has a one-sided magnet called the great white and Bryce's magnet is double sided.
Both magnets weigh about three kilos.
"We always wear [industrial] gloves to protect our hands because you never know if there may be sharp edges on what we pull up," Bryce said.
The catch can be anything from horseshoes, nuts and bolts, fences, bikes and scooters.
"So far we've caught two bikes, three scooters, a tyre and a fence plus a lot of small things since we started doing this a few weeks ago," Bryce said.
One of the scooters they found was still in working order and they took turns riding it.
"It was a bit muddy but it still worked," he said.
"One of the bikes was electric and would have been worth about $1500 when it was new.
"It was water damaged but apart from that it was in quite good condition. We handed it into the police in case it was on their books as stolen property."
Will their interest in magnet fishing continue?
"Yep, we love it. When you pull something up you wonder how it got there, who it belonged to and who put it there," Bryce said.
"Everything has a story and it's that story that we wonder about. We pulled up a street sign once."
They often pull up horseshoes and wonder if they are from horse and carriage days.
Both Bryce and Braden said they are committed to the activity and love the thrill of feeling the magnet searching for something to latch on to and the tug on their rope when the magnet makes contact with an item.
"You can feel it through the rope when the magnet grabs onto something and you can feel when it is something big too," Bryce said.
The boys take a bucket with them to put their catch in so they mess up of the public space.
"If it's too big to fit in the bucket, we put it next to one of the bins for council to collect," Bryce said.
"If it's still there when we come back to magnefish again, we bring a trailer and collect it ourselves. If we hook magnetic rocks, we put them back."
Both agree it's a bit like fishing, vowing you have to keep at it if you want to catch something of value.
