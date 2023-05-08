The Horsham Greyhound Club have held five race meetings in just over two and a half weeks, and the results returned by local trainers have been nothing short of astounding.
Local kennels have trained trebles, doubles, quinellas and trained winners over multiple meetings in that time.
Team Fullerton (Red Cliffs) achieved the rare feat of training a winning treble on one race card back on the April 25, tremendous effort and the second time they have achieved this over the past three months.
See Saw Lass 23:44sec was victorious breaking her maiden, followed by Sweet Assassin taking out the grade 7 410m event in 23:47sec and finally Show the Magic was successful winning a grade 4 event in 23:66sec.
The team had already tasted success a week earlier when She's all Grace won her maiden on the 18th April meeting, winning comfortably in 23:91sec.
Andrea Gurry (Nhill) has ticked over winners at every meeting including a quinella on April 18 race card when Suttons Sky and Almost Famous ran one, two in the smart time of 23:34sec, Xun Bale continued the weekly winner run for Gurry taking out the Grade 5 410m event on April 25 race card in the nice time of 23:49sec.
Gurry's most impressive winner was Treloar Bale whom put a mixed 4/5 Grade field to the sword destroying them by seven lengths in a powerful run of 23:31sec over the 410m trip.
Almost Famous rounded out the Nhill conditioners four winners taking out the 410m Grade 5 event with an all the way win in 23:72sec on Friday.
Murtoa's Baxter training camp then produced three winners, including a quinella over the five meetings held.
Scarlett Wings and Criss Cross Lass produced the quinella for Baxter at the Saturday meeting, Criss Cross Lass was the early leader but Scarlett Wings got the sit and was too strong going home a length top the better of Criss Cross Lass winning the Grade 6 410m event in 23:62sec.
Gallifrey was then successful over the 485m journey leading and then fighting off the challengers winning Grade 5 event by a head in 27:61.
Friday's meeting saw the impressive Brigadoon Rose lead in the way comfortably accounting for her opposition in a close to best of the day run of 23:41 in the Grade 7 event.
Beulah's Garry George decided he wasn't going to be out done and, on the May 2 race card he produced a winning treble which included a quinella with the first of those winners.
Zapatron won his maiden over kennel mate Subverse after the two came together early and tried their best to put each other out of the race, but Zapatron broke free and went home an easy winner in 23:74sec.
Disguise was then ultra-impressive jumping to the front and giving nothing else a chance winning by four and half lengths in the impressive time of 23:36sec.
Dynamite Kid then produced the third of George's winners coming from behind to hit the front right on the line to win in 23:55sec.
George then produced his fourth winner when Button saluted at Friday's meeting leading all the way in 23:46sec.
Team Hammerstein produced three winners for the period spread right over the meetings to continue a golden run the team are currently having, winners with Lektra Sammy, and Burdock was victorious twice with one being a rare dead-heat on Paul's 50th birthday last Friday, happy birthday buddy, Burdock has now won his last three races for the team including a city victory at the Meadows.
Finally Pat and Cliff Smith have headed off on a well-earned holiday but before doing so brought up victory with the Talented He's Classified in a smart 23:13sec, enjoy the sun shine on the journey guys.
Our annual Community Grants night was held on April 29, donating more than $22,000 back to the local community.
