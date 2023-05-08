King Charles has much hard work to do

The coronation of "King Charles the Third, by Grace of God King of Australia and his other Realms and Territories, Head of the Commonwealth" to give the King his formal title was obviously a big moment for the monarchy.
Charles is already King. He became so when his mother died. The coronation is a formal ceremony only.
As its name implies, it is the ceremony in which the crown is placed on the new monarch's head.
It has been done for the past 900 years in Westminster Abbey in London, but today, it gives the King no new powers.
Having said that, it was important.
In the coming years, the image of the King will shape how Australia votes in any referendum on the monarchy - if one happens.
It sets a tone as the monarchy navigates a new world after the ever-present, much-admired Queen.
Every detail was scrutinised. Was it too lavish or not lavish enough?
British newspapers say Charles wants "a smaller, more modern monarchy", reflecting "good value".
The King (and his monarchist fans in Australia) might hope the coronation passes without any great row.
Get it over without a glitch, might be the words whispered in the offices of Buckingham Palace.
At this stage, it is hard to detect overwhelming joy and enthusiasm among the King's subjects.
Building a reputation will take longer than one ceremony; after all, the Queen built hers in a reign of 70 years.
Whether a referendum on Australia as a republic happens depends on whether the government retains power in the next election.
And it depends on whether it wins the referendum on the Voice.
So the King has a few years yet to enhance his reputation and persuade doubters that the monarchy he embodies has a place in this country (and Republicans have the same amount of time to reinforce the doubts).
A visit may help the monarchy - even with the risk of protests.
The polls indicate that the heir to the throne and his wife - William and Catherine - are more popular than the King.
They should lead the way.
King Charles might think about acknowledging the pain caused by the arrival of British colonists. It is a delicate balance, though. If he voices his views too strongly, he will be seen rightly as having intervened improperly in Australian politics.
And kings depend on some grandeur if they are not to end up on bicycles like the monarchs of Continental Europe - but too much grandeur becomes extravagance.
The coronation could start a public relations campaign to re-cement the monarchy in people's affection.
Charles, King of Australia, has work to do.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.