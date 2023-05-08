Wine, food and music: Grampians Grape Escape turns 30 in style

Wet weather could not dampen the spirits - or wine - of the thousands of people at the 30th Grampians Grape Escape across the weekend.
The iconic festival celebrated the region's best wine food and music through 100-plus exhibitions, the ever-popular masterclasses and mouth watering demonstrations throughout the three-day event at the Halls Gap Recreation Reserve.
While the King's coronation took place on Saturday, Miguel Maestre, Khanh Ong and Merrick Watts were treated like royalty by the enthusiastic crowd, who hung on every word they said.
Long as the final glass was poured, the music and dancing kept everyone going into the night.
More to come.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
