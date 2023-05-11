More big shows coming to raceway Advertising Feature

In the Kev Baker Limited Sportsman Challenge, the field on Saturday is packed full of Wimmera competitors, with state champion Jock Baker (pictured) and his son Tom leading the charge. Picture Tanya Eastwood of Tanya Eastwood Photography.

This Saturday night out at Blue Ribbon Raceway, big events keep on coming for the Horsham Motor Sports Club, with the Wingless Sprint Classic, Kev Baker Limited Sportsman Challenge, and a state series round for the visiting AMCA's to provide plenty of entertainment for Wimmera motorsport fans.

Our visiting Wingless Sprints class has a large 27 car field to take aim at the spoils in the Wingless Classic, with Robert Whiteside, Tyler Bish, Jeremey Beddison and Steven Hateley among the Wimmera racers in the field once again.



They are some of the lead drivers of the class, and especially when it comes to running at Blue Ribbon Raceway, with Beddison winning at our last show.

They will slide and sprint around the track with the likes of Blake Walsh, Ricky Bailey, Paul Solomon, Chris Ansell, Jake Warren, and South Australians James Rodda, Normie Moore, Nate Trewin, Sam Martin, Kahn Aston, and Bradley Vaughan in the field.



Ansell a third placed finisher this past weekend at Swan Hill.

In the Kev Baker Limited Sportsman Challenge, the field on Saturday is packed full of Wimmera competitors, with state champion Jock Baker and his son Tom leading the charge.



Add Rod Hetherington, Stephen Purchase, Nathan McDonald and Tom Curran and they will all be battling some stiff competition with last meetings Limited Sportsman victor Andrew Wilson from Hamilton, Dillon Siely from Bairnsdale, and Craig Ansell from Hamilton all vying for a victory.



The Kev Baker Challenge is a highly sought after victory to secure in honour of the late Wimmera motorsport stalwart.



Truck racing on Saturday will see six big machines hit the clay lead by Wes Bell a winner at our last show.



Nathan Bird, Donald Timmins, Fletcher Mills, Luke James, and Jaryd Carman providing the entertaining and spirited competition for race fans to enjoy.



Eyes are upon Bell to see if he can back up after his last win and keep the classes benchmark driver Luke James from winning once again, or whether Carman who just missed at victory at the line last meeting, going one better this time.

The visiting AMCA (Australian Motor Contest Association) class with power plants of up to 350 crate engine motors will see some terrific competition, also with Steve Lodwick, Frank Thierry, Darren McCarthy, Paul Sullivan, Neale Peachey, Justin Richardson and Tasmanian drivers Rodney Bassett and Garth Stevens in the line-up.



Very hard to pick an outright winner for this weekend's racing in the AMCA, the competition is on most occasions very close and thrilling.



Rounding out the nights line-up is the Vintage Sedans and the Vintage Hot Rods classes which we see competing locally around the south-west and Wimmera.



There are terrific cars from yesteryear to watch and local man Alex Miller is one that will compete in the Sedans, while in the Hot Rods, Ron Schneider, Darren Hetherington, and Noel Sharrock are amongst those that will have a skid.

The event starts at 4.30pm and the gates to the public open at 3.30pm, while the pit gate to entrants opens 11am.



No BYO as we have a licenced bar on site. All the action is at 1650 Blue Ribbon Road, Kalkee.

Admission prices are Adults $25, Pensioners $20, Students aged 12 to 16 $15 kids under 12 years of age are free.



A family ticket of two adults, and two children above the age of 12 to 16 is $60.

