The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Dementia research's regional and rural focus welcomed as disease numbers grow

By Ellie Mitchell
May 8 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dementia is the second leading cause of death for Australians and it's a leading cause of death for Australian women. File picture
Dementia is the second leading cause of death for Australians and it's a leading cause of death for Australian women. File picture

Research into why people in the regions are three to five times more likely to develop dementia than those in the cities has been "a long time coming", an advocate said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.