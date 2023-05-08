The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Horsham council fixing flood-damaged roads through May

Updated May 8 2023 - 4:37pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Getting on with fixing flood-damaged roads
Getting on with fixing flood-damaged roads

Horsham Rural City Council is using federal government disaster relief funding to fix rural roads impacted by last year's Spring Floods.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.