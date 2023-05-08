Getting on with fixing flood-damaged roads

Horsham Rural City Council is using federal government disaster relief funding to fix rural roads impacted by last year's Spring Floods.
The council has reported more than 1700 flood-related defects across the municipality.
Chief executive Sunil Bhalla said fixing flood-damaged roads was a high priority so residents, farmers and businesses could return to their everyday travel routines.
"We are going through an arduous task of applying for funding for each and every defect. That includes supplying about 12,000 before and after photos," Mr Bhalla said.
"Some of our applications have already been approved and we are seeing works happening now in rural areas south of Horsham," he said.
Residents can log on to the council's website to see a map-based list of every road earmarked for repair and track its progress.
A mixture of contractors and HRCC depot crews are working in the Jallumba and Mockinya areas.
More roads will be fixed as funding applications for each defect is inspected and approved.
An additional Council meeting has been scheduled on Monday so that contracts can be awarded for another package of works.
"Our contractors have a big job ahead of them but we are well advanced with the scoping of works and bundling of works packages ready for roll out," Mr Bhalla said.
"The nature of disaster funding means that we can't rush in and complete the works ourselves.
"There's a detailed process that needs to be followed and we are committed to getting as much external money as we can to help our own budget go much further," he said.
While these state and federally-funded emergency works are underway, the council's ongoing road construction and maintenance activities will continue as part of the Capital Works Program.
