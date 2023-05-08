As Cat in the Hat placed her hat on the stage she turned to the audience, flung her arm and felt... different.
On Friday night, the audience for the Horsham Arts Council's Seussical the Musical not only experienced a stellar show, but also a medical emergency, after narrator, Kayla Wilson, dislocated her shoulder.
"We learned during Covid to be prepared because of the uncertainty of that time but an understudy usually has a day or two or a few hours to prepare in an emergency," Secretary Faye Johns said on Monday.
"We didn't have that and 20 minutes later we were back on stage beginning the production again to the delight of the audience.
"Stacey Brennan, our executive producer and makeup designer, is an incredible musical talent and she jumped in.
"In fact the whole cast rallied and it is a credit to the Arts Council and their talented members to be able to do this. Rebekah Wundke, our understudy JoJo stepped in to perform the staging."
After dislocating her shoulder, being transported to Wimmera Base Hospital and having her shoulder popped back in under anesthetic on Friday night, Kayla the Cat was back on stage for the matinee on Saturday afternoon with her arm in a sling, and she plans to continue to perform for the remaining five shows.
It was a role she was determined or perhaps destined to play.
Family, including her grandparents, had travelled from Melbourne to see the performance.
The staging and sets have been re-organised for the Cat's safety and ease of movement around the stage and the cast has adapted.
"The role of the Cat is a comedically active one and the Cat is on stage up to 90 percent of the production so Mr Wilson's replacements did an amazing job and this was recognised by a standing ovation from the audience on the night," Ms Johns said.
A special schools production will be held on Wednesday May 10 with evening shows on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and another matinee on Sunday.
Bookings are filling fast but there are still a small number of seats available.
