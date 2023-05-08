The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Horsham Arts Council's Kayla Wilson keeps on performing despite on-stage injury

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
May 8 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ebony Hart (Jojo), Kayla WIlson and Mark Deckert. Picture supplied by the Arts Council
Ebony Hart (Jojo), Kayla WIlson and Mark Deckert. Picture supplied by the Arts Council

As Cat in the Hat placed her hat on the stage she turned to the audience, flung her arm and felt... different.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.