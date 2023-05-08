Your chance to win tickets to Seussical the Musical

The Horsham Arts Council's production of Seussical the Musical is in full swing and The Wimmera Mail-Times wants to give one family the chance to see it for free.
As a valued subscriber of Mail-Times, we would like to offer you the chance to win one family pass to the Thursday, May 11, performance at the Horsham Town Hall Theatre.
Entries close Tuesday, May 8, at 11.59pm and will be drawn Wednesday, May 9, at 11am.
Winners will be notified by phone.
To enter, all you need to do is click on the link and email us your favourite Dr Seuss character.
Don't forget to include a phone number in the email so we can tell you the good news.
Good luck!
- Ben Fraser, Editor
While you are with us:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.