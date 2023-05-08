Splish splash: A family's Guide to Australia's best beaches and water parks

This guide will provide you with everything you need to know to plan the ultimate family-friendly beach vacation in Australia. Picture Shutterstock

Australia is known for its stunning coastline, endless stretches of sandy beaches and of course, for being home to some of the world's best water parks.



With so many possibilities and options to choose from, it can certainly be difficult to know where to start when it comes to planning a family vacation down under.

Fortunately, there are many great resources available to help families navigate Australia's best beaches and water parks.



And you can find one of them right here.

This guide will provide you with everything you need to know to plan the ultimate family-friendly beach vacation in Australia, so read on to find out more.

Australia is home to many impressive beaches. Plan your trip to visit one today. Picture Shutterstock

Top five family-friendly beaches in Australia

ONE: Surfers Paradise, QLD

Surfers Paradise is a popular destination for beachgoers in Australia, offering a variety of stunning beaches to choose from.



The most famous and well-known beach in Surfers Paradise is, unsurprisingly, Surfers Paradise Beach itself.



This stunning beach is known for its wide expanse of golden sand and excellent surf breaks, making it a favourite among surfers and swimmers alike.

There are plenty of options to choose from when it comes to Surfers Paradise accommodation, many of which come with fully equipped kitchens, swimming pools, children's play areas and much more.



The area is also home to a variety of amenities and local haunts, including beachside cafes, restaurants, and bars.

Families will appreciate the lifeguard patrols, public restrooms, and picnic areas, making Surfers Paradise a great choice for a day trip to the beach with little ones.



The beach is also easily accessible, with plenty of public parking available.

TWO: Glenelg Beach, SA

Nestled in South Australia, Glenelg Beach is a family-friendly dream that's easily accessible by public transport from Adelaide's city centre.



The beach has calm waters and plenty of amenities, including a playground, picnic area, and plenty of cafes and restaurants, making it a great spot for families to enjoy a day out.



Glenelg's idyllic stretch of beach is also patrolled by lifeguards during the summer months, ensuring the safety of swimmers and beachgoers.

Apart from swimming and water activities, there are also opportunities for fishing, beach volleyball, and paddle-boarding.



Additionally, families can take a walk or bike ride along the beachside path, which offers scenic views of the ocean and nearby landmarks.

THREE: Cottesloe Beach, WA

Cottesloe Beach is a popular beach located in the Perth suburb of Cottesloe, featuring a large area of clean, white sand and calm, clear water that is perfect for swimmers and kayakers in particular.



The beach is patrolled by lifeguards during the summer months, which ensures the safety of swimmers, particularly for children and inexperienced swimmers.

Cottesloe also offers plenty of facilities and amenities that cater to families.



There are picnic areas, barbecues, playgrounds, beach volleyball courts and shaded areas for families to relax and enjoy a day out.



The beach is also located near a range of shops, restaurants, and cafes, so families can enjoy a meal or grab a snack from one of the many food outlets nearby.

FOUR: Bondi Beach, NSW

Possibly one of Australia's most famous beaches, Bondi is another great family-friendly coastal attraction for a few notable reasons.



Firstly, the beach has a long and wide stretch of sand, providing ample space for families to relax, play and enjoy the beach.



Secondly, Bondi Beach offers a range of facilities and amenities that cater to families.



This includes a playground, a skate park, and picnic areas that provide ample shade and seating for families to enjoy a day out.



There are also plenty of cafes and restaurants in the area, making it easy to grab a meal or snack while spending time at the beach.

Finally, Bondi is conveniently located just a stone's throw away from some of Sydney's most iconic landmarks and attractions, including the Sydney Opera House, Harbour Bridge, and the Royal Botanic Garden.



This makes Bondi Beach a convenient location for families who are looking to explore Sydney city and its many attractions.

FIVE: Bells Beach, VIC

Located along the picturesque Great Ocean Road, Bells Beach is known for its world-class surfing conditions, making it a great place for families who enjoy surfing.



The beach is suitable for beginners and experienced surfers alike, and there are surfing schools available for children or teenagers who want to learn how to surf.

Alternatively, for families who would prefer to stay dry, the beach is surrounded by stunning coastal scenery, including dramatic cliffs and rock formations which can be enjoyed by walking along the cliff top trails or by having a picnic on the beach.



Additionally, families can enjoy watching wildlife in their natural habitat at Bells Beach, including dolphins, seals, and a variety of bird species.

And for families travelling with young kids, rest assured that there are a number of facilities available at Bells Beach as well.



This includes public toilets, showers, and picnic areas with barbecues.

Have fun in the sun at one of Australia's best water parks. Picture Shutterstock

Top five family-friendly water parks in Australia

ONE: Wet'n'Wild Gold Coast

Located in always-sunny Queensland, Wet'n'Wild is Australia's largest water park.



With more than 25 rides and attractions, this park has something for everyone.



From the thrilling Tornado, Black Hole and Kamikaze slides to the more relaxed Calypso Beach and Buccaneer Bay, families are sure to have a great time.

As an added bonus, the park offers affordable pricing options for families, with discounts available for children and seniors.



There are also various packages and promotions available throughout the year, making it a great value for money experience.



The park is also easily accessible for families visiting the area, with ample parking and numerous public transport options available.

TWO: Adventure Park Geelong

Adventure Park Geelong is a must-visit destination for families looking for a thrilling and exciting day out.



Located just outside of Geelong in Victoria, the park offers a wide range of activities and attractions that are perfect for all ages.



From the adrenaline-pumping roller coasters to the more relaxed paddle boats and train rides, there is something for everyone.

The Tornado is the most popular ride in the park, featuring a 360-degree loop and a heart-stopping drop.



The Gold Rush Rapids is another fan favourite, allowing visitors to float along the river on inflatable tubes while experiencing twists and turns.

The park's design emphasises family fun, with plenty of shaded areas and picnic spots for families to relax and enjoy their day out.



Plenty of wide open space also provides ample room for children to run and play, making it a perfect place for families to bond and have fun together.

THREE: Gumbuya World

Located just 50 minutes from Melbourne's CBD, Gumbuya World is a theme park that includes both water park and amusement park attractions.



The park features a large water play area with a range of waterslides and other attractions, as well as an amusement park area with roller coasters, family rides, and more.

One of the best water attractions at Gumbuya World is Oasis Springs, which is the park's main water park area.



Oasis Springs features a range of water slides, including the Tornado, a thrilling ride where riders are sent down a giant funnel.



Other popular water attractions include the Wave Pool, Lazy River, and the Crazy River, which is a winding river that takes riders on a wild ride through the park.

The park also offers a range of facilities that are designed to cater to families, such as family restrooms, baby changing facilities, stroller rental services, and a variety of food and beverage outlets that include kid's meals and healthy eating options.

FOUR: Waterworld Central

Waterworld Central is a family-friendly water park that travels around Australia, offering a range of attractions and activities that cater to all age groups, from toddlers to teenagers and adults.



With a variety of water slides, inflatable pools, and other interactive water-based activities, there is certainly something for everyone at this splashing-ly fun destination.

When you're done with fun in the sun, the park features food and beverage outlets that offer family-friendly options, as well as picnic areas where families can relax and enjoy a meal together.



There are also a range of ticket options available, including group discounts, making it an accessible and affordable option for families on a budget.

FIVE: Cairns Aqua Park

Cairns Aqua Park is a popular water park located in Cairns, Australia, which is known for its family-friendly atmosphere.



The park features numerous water slides, inflatable obstacles, and other interactive water-based activities that are suitable for both children and adults, making it the ultimate destination for a fun day out.

Cairns Aqua Park also offers water-based sports such as kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding, in addition to a dedicated area for young children, which features smaller inflatable obstacles and water slides that are designed to be safe and fun for toddlers and young children.

When it's time to wind down, enjoy a meal at one of the park's several picnic areas that are equipped with tables and benches, providing a convenient and comfortable place to wrap up the day's events.



As you can see, there is certainly no shortage when it comes to beaches and water parks in Australia.



From thrilling water slides to lazy rivers and wave pools, these five family-friendly water parks and five must-visit beaches are all perfect settings for a day out with the family.



So, what are you waiting for?

