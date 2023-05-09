The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Lake Buloke closed to duck hunting

Updated May 9 2023 - 3:04pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lake Buloke near Donald is closed to hunting following a species survey. Picture: Eleanor Dilley
Lake Buloke near Donald is closed to hunting following a species survey. Picture: Eleanor Dilley

Lake Buloke near Donald is closed to hunting since Saturday, May 6, 2023 to prevent disturbance to significant numbers of threatened species.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.