After several mild Saturdays to ease the local hockey enthusiasts into their winter sport, players and officials were met with some challengingly cold conditions for round three at the Dimboola Health and Fitness Centre on Saturday.
Despite this, some entertaining hockey was witnessed, and several significant results registered.
In the Open competition, the Horsham Hurricanes faced their first big test of the season when they took on last year's grand finalists, the Warrack Hoops, and came away with a one-goal victory and outright first place on their ladder.
In a very even encounter, both teams created opportunities while controlling periods of the play, but their defences were up to the challenge for most of the game.
The Hoops, wearing the colours of the Dimboola club to highlight the informal partnership between the two clubs since the latter cannot field competition teams this year, scored first, but the Hurricanes were back on even terms by quarter time.
This deadlock was maintained through some very even play until mid-way through the last quarter when the Hurricanes scored for a second time.
They held out the Hoops to score their third win in as many games this season.
The Yanac Tigers had a comfortable win over the Kaniva Cobras team, which is yet to recapture the spark that took them to the preliminary final last year.
Scoring regularly throughout the match, the Tigers showed the professionalism that has made them the leading team in Wimmera hockey for many seasons, by maintaining the pressure right to the end to score their seventh goal from a penalty corner played out after the call of full-time, despite having already done enough to win the game.
Those hardy spectators who braved the cold conditions to view the twilight and evening matches witnessed two entertaining encounters that suggest the Women's competition will be very even this year.
It took Kaniva until mid-way through the last quarter to keep their perfect 2023 record intact by scoring the only goal for the match to overcome a determined Yanac side that remains in second place on the ladder despite the loss.
Horsham Jets earned their first points for the season with a win over Warracknabeal.
After establishing a four-goal lead by halftime, the Jets had to fend off a Warracknabeal come-back when they gained momentum with two successful scoring shots in the third quarter.
The Horsham team steadied in the last quarter and scored another goal to win the game by five goals to two, but Warracknabeal showed enough to suggest they could be contenders for a place in the finals for the first time in several seasons.
In the Under 16 competition, the Horsham Bombers maintained their place at the top of the ladder by defeating the Warracknabeal Revengers, and the young Kaniva Raiders scored their first win in nearly a year by overcoming the Yanac Warriors, the reigning premiers.
