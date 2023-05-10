The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Every 17 seconds someone needs help from the salvos

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated May 12 2023 - 9:09am, first published May 10 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Captains Chris and Tracey Sutton and son Isaiah. Picture by Sheryl Lowe
Captains Chris and Tracey Sutton and son Isaiah. Picture by Sheryl Lowe

Every 17 seconds someone needs help from the salvos, a meal, a bed, groceries or emotional support.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.