Every 17 seconds someone needs help from the salvos, a meal, a bed, groceries or emotional support.
The Salvos need your support for their Red Shield Appeal "so no one has to struggle alone" but and so they are not alone in their efforts to keep up with the increasing need they see in the community.
Captains Chris and Tracey Sutton said the need for their services in Horsham and the surrounding district has increased with the high cost of living, high rental costs and also because incomes are not keeping up.
"The money raised in the Wimmera during the Red Shield Appeal is used for local people in need and as we see the need increase so does our need to be able to meet that need," Captain Tracey said.
"We provide a hot lunch every Tuesday with funds collected during the Red Shield Appeal. Anyone can come for lunch and we ask for a gold coin donation, but no one is denied a meal if they don't have a gold coin," she said.
The meal is prepared by volunteers Tuesday morning and served in the dining room at the Kalkee Street address in Horsham.
An average of about 30 people attend the lunch each Tuesday. In addition the meal is also available to the volunteers in the office, the kitchen and the Op Shop.
Meals for about 50 are prepared each week.
The lunch is also a time for people to belong and feel a part of the community and that is important to overall wellbeing, they said.
