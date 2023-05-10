Every 17 seconds someone needs help from the salvos, a meal, a bed, groceries or emotional support.
The Salvos need your support for their Red Shield Appeal "so no one has to struggle alone" but and so they are not alone in their efforts to keep up with the increasing need they see in the community.
Captains Chris and Tracey Sutton said the need for their services in Horsham and the surrounding district has increased with the high cost of living, high rental costs and also because incomes are not keeping up.
"The money raised in the Wimmera during the Red Shield Appeal is used for local people in need and as we see the need increase so does our need to be able to meet that need," Captain Tracey said.
"We provide a hot lunch every Tuesday with funds collected during the Red Shield Appeal. Any one can come for lunch and we ask for a gold coin donation but no one is denied a meal if they don't have a gold coin," she said.
The meal is prepared by volunteers Tuesday morning and served in the dining room at the Kalkee Street address in Horsham.
An average of about 30 people attend the lunch each Tuesday, in addition the meal is also available to the volunteers in the office, the kitchen and the Op Shop.
Meals for about 50 are prepared each week.
The lunch is also a time for people to belong and feel a part of the community and that is important to overall wellbeing, they said.
"During Covid-19 lockdowns we had to stop the lunches but as soon as we were allowed, we offered take-away to make sure people needing a meal were not going with out," Captain Tracey said.
The Captains said the increase in need has also extended to their Make a Change program which assists people with an addiction which is another opportunity for support to recover.
"In our experience there has been an increase in the number of people addicted to harder drugs due to the lack of availability to access 'weed' during Covid and so we have another program starting in July which will be a follow on to Make the Change and provide more support.
It is called Recovery Church but no one has to belong to a faith to attend," she said.
A meal will be available on Fridays from 12 pm to 1 pm and a service will follow from 1 pm to 2 pm and is aimed at helping people who may not be able to access rehabilitation locally.
"It is aimed at helping people with mental health issues, stress and general wellbeing, Captain Tracey said.
" The housing need in Horsham is increasing every day," she said.
"People are couch surfing, ringing crisis care for emergency housing and even motel accommodation, it is a really desperate situation," she said.
"We are grateful to Brumby Bakery for donating bread once a week because it means we have fresh bread for the lunch on Tuesdays and also to offer people in need." she said.
They run Bunnings barbeques to help raise funds for the meals and groceries for people in need. Funds are also raised from donated goods for sale at the Op Shop at the same address.
In Victoria, the Salvos are aiming to raise $950,000 during the Red Shield Appeal this year to support community members doing it tough.
There are a number of ways community members and volunteers can get involved - community collection points, door knocking, online fundraising, or organising a collection at your workplace, school or sporting event.
"If you've ever thought about volunteering, now is the time. Grab your friends, your workmates, or make it a family outing or a group activity for your club - just get involved.
The community needs your support more than ever" said Major Warren Elliott, The Salvation Army's Public Relations Secretary for Victoria.
While all Australians are feeling the pinch of the cost of living pressures, it's more extreme for some. The Salvos are seeing more and more people living below the breadline - skipping meals, going without prescribed medications, struggling to keep the lights on.
"We don't want anybody in the Grampians to struggle alone - times are tough, but we can get through it together, with your support" said Major Elliott.
The Red Shield Appeal weekend is set for May 20 and 21, however there are a number of volunteer opportunities available throughout May - any time you can give will be appreciated.
Now in its 59th year, the annual Red Shield Appeal funds vital community programs, including financial assistance, homelessness, family and domestic violence, and drug and alcohol services.
Each year, through The Salvation Army's nationwide network of services, The Salvos provide assistance to one person every 17 seconds, more than 1.86 millions of care to people in need, more than 1 million bed nights to those in need of accommodation and more than 1.52 million meals to people who accessed their homelessness services.
"Please support the Red Shield Appeal today, so nobody struggles alone," said Major Elliot.
To donate or volunteer for The Salvation Army's Red Shield Appeal, or if you need support from The Salvos, visit salvationarmy.org.au or call 13 SALVOS. You can also donate at any Salvos Store.
