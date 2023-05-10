The Wimmera Mail-Times
Football Netball Preview

After its first loss of 2023, Dimboola will host the undefeated Giants

Lucas Holmes
Lucas Holmes
May 10 2023 - 5:00pm
The Roos host the Southern Mallee Giants in round five of the WFNL. Picture by Lucas Holmes.
The Southern Mallee Giants will look to continue its unbeaten start to the 2023 season when they travel to Dimboola.

