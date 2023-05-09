The Wimmera Mail-Times
Our People

'Luck' the secret to Nancy Pilmore's long life

May 9 2023 - 6:00pm
Nancy Pilmore celebrates her 100th birthday. Picture supplied.
An aged care resident at Grampians Health's Dimboola campus believes luck has helped her enjoy a long life.

Local News

