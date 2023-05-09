The Wimmera Mail-Times
Hindmarsh council to host events for National Families Week and Main Streets Australia Week

May 10 2023 - 8:00am
Hindmarsh Shire Council is excited to host activities for National Families Week and Main Streets Australia Week which both run from Monday May 15 to Sunday May 21, 2023.

