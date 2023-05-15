The Horsham SES Unit has some great suggestions how you can show your support for their volunteers on Wear Orange Day.
"On WOW Day, Wednesday May 17, you could bake an orange cake for morning tea, wear something orange to work or replace your front light with an orange globe.
These are all ways to start a conversation about the work the SES volunteers do daily and a great way to say thankyou to our volunteers," Deputy Controller of Members and Community Engagement Adam Cox said.
"The Horsham Unit along with SES units across the country are preparing for Wear Orange Wednesday," Mr Cox said
This is the national day to thank our volunteers and it occurs in the middle of volunteer week every year," Mr Cox said.
The SES also encourages businesses and places of significance to light up orange on May 17.
"WOW Day is an opportunity for workplaces and the community to get involved by wearing something orange for the day, baking a cake with orange icing or finding other ways to get creative with the colour!
In the past 12 months Horsham unit has responded to over 160 Requests for assistance and dedicated more than 2200 volunteer hours," Horsham Resilience Coordinator Jordan Bush said.
The Horsham Unit also suggest a very important way to assist them in their work is to make sure you're prepared for an emergency by creating an up-to-date emergency kit and plan.
Donations to SES are always welcome to assist with their work and becoming a volunteer will build a bigger and stronger unit.
Another way to show your support is as easy as posting a message on social media to say thankyou to the SES and hash tag #Thankyou SES.
The SES volunteers are on call every day of the year and their call-outs can include fires, floods, vehicle crashes, storm damage, and land slides.
"We encourage any one in the community to contact us if they are interested in joining.
Wear Orange Wednesday is an important day to show appreciation for the SES volunteers in your community.
But it is also an opportunity to thank employers who willingly allow our members to leave work, with a minutes notice to attend a call-out, we want to thank them too because they are an important part of our work. Without their cooperation we couldn't do what we do for the community," Mr Cox said.
