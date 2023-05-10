New cabins for Kaniva underway

West Wimmera Shire Council is pleased to announce that construction has commenced on the new cabins for the Kaniva Caravan Park.
The new cabins are part of the 'Cabins Across the Wimmera Mallee: Strengthening the Visitor Economy' initiative, a collaboration between Council, the Wimmera Development Association, and Hindmarsh, Buloke, and Yarriambiack shires.
The Wimmera Development Association received $3 million from the State Government's Regional Tourism Investment Fund for the cabins project, which will involve construction of 30 cabin accommodation units across 15 Wimmera caravan parks.
The council will contribute $500,000 towards the project.
The council awarded the contract for Kaniva to Coolibah Cabins in Red Cliffs. The company has now started constructing the cabins.
Kaniva Caravan Park will receive two cabins - a two-bedroom cabin with disability access, and a three-bedroom cabin.
In addition to the cabins being installed at Kaniva, the project will involve cabins at Lake Charlegrark, Harrow, and Goroke caravan parks, which will be installed at a later date.
Lake Charlegrark Caravan Park will receive two three-bedroom cabins, while Harrow Caravan Park and Goroke Caravan Park will each receive a motel-style cabin and a three-bedroom cabin.
West Wimmera Shire Council Chief Executive Officer David Bezuidenhout said the council was thrilled to be able to offer visitors such fantastic accommodation options.
"We are grateful for the support provided by RDV and the collaboration with other shires," he said.
Mr Bezuidenhout said there was a need for more mid-range, mid-priced, cabin accommodation in the region.
"The aim of the cabins project is to meet the well-known gaps in the region's accommodation options by providing consistent, quality, self-contained cabins," he said.
The WDA cabins project will also include new cabins in Yarriambiack and Hindmarsh shires.
