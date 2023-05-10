Young pharmacists move into managing pharmacy

Two young Horsham pharmacists want to build the regular clientele at the store they are now managing.
Shane Downie and Jack Vague have developed a great rapport with a steady stream of customers and believe they can offer a more personable service.
The pair have been given the management responsibilities of the Madden Street Priceline Pharmacy and both are eager to lift its profile.
Jack has grown up in the Horsham district and has worked for Horsham Priceline in various roles since 2015. He has been a full-time pharmacist for more than three years.
Shane first worked as a pharmacist in Mildura, then Melbourne, before settling in Horsham after he started with the Darlot Street Priceline store three years ago.
Jack said the management role presented an exciting opportunity for both pharmacists.
"It's great to have the opportunity and the extra level of responsibility," Jack said.
Shane said the majority of their regular customers started their relationship with the store by dropping in from the doctors' surgery next door.
"Now these regulars like coming to see us and prefer the smaller store and more personable service," Shane said.
"We have a small team of five but they are all keen to lift the profile of the shop.
"We also specialise in sleep studies for people with sleep apnea and we can provide them with sleep machines and follow up servicing.
"Three of us work with a sleep therapist and we follow the patient journey form diagnosis to cure."
Jack said having the support of a popular franchise like Priceline was helping make their task easier.
"We also have our owners on hand nearby at Horsham Priceline if we run into any issues but that hasn't happened as yet," he said.
"But we are one big happy family and we support each other well."
