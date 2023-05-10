The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Young pharmacists move into managing pharmacy

Updated May 10 2023 - 4:05pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pharmacists Shane Downie and Jack Vague check a prescription at the Madden Street Priceline store they are now managing. Picture supplied.
Pharmacists Shane Downie and Jack Vague check a prescription at the Madden Street Priceline store they are now managing. Picture supplied.

Two young Horsham pharmacists want to build the regular clientele at the store they are now managing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.