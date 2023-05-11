Rup look to bounce back, Kalkee clash with Laharum | HDFNL round five

The Wimmera Mail-Times
Rupanyup look to bounce back but face Edenhope-Aspley | HDFNL round five

John Hall
By John Hall
Updated May 11 2023 - 6:14pm, first published 5:00pm
After suffering its first loss of the 2023 Horsham District Football Netball League, the Rupanyup Panthers will head out to Edenhope for the biggest test in the ambitious side's season so far.

