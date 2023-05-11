Rup look to bounce back, Kalkee clash with Laharum | HDFNL round five

After suffering its first loss of the 2023 Horsham District Football Netball League, the Rupanyup Panthers will head out to Edenhope for the biggest test in the ambitious side's season so far.
They are set to meet the undefeated, defending premiers, Edenhope-Apsley at Edenhope Recreation Reserve on Saturday, May 13, for round five.
Coming into this fixture after a convincing win over 2022's runners-up, Edenhope-Apsley look head and shoulder above the HDFNL pack.
Carlee Feder and Shannon Freeman have both played key roles for the Saints in their previous two fixtures, while Freeman and Lavinia Fox provide Edenhope-Apsley with two reliable options whenever they get under the ring.
Rupanyup's Zanaiya Bergen sits fourth on the league's top scorers list with 105 goals and starred in her teams round four match against the Pimpinio Tigers.
Edenhope-Apsley will be raising awareness for breast cancer on their annual Pink Day on the weekend.
The Saints' A grade side will be wearing pink dresses, and pink training tops will be auctioned off.
Kalkee vs. Laharum
League powerhouses, Kalkee and the Laharum Demons are set to meet at Kalkee Recreation Reserve.
Both sides finished in 2022's top three and have looked to have carried that form through the off season.
The Demons picked up close wins over Noradjuha-Quantong and Pimpinio, and ran away with a 30- goal win over the Swifts, before losing to Edenhope-Apsley in round four.
Kalkee have picked up blow out wins against Harrow-Balmoral and Taylors Lake, while they held off Jeparit-Rainbow by seven goals in round two.
Kalkee's Jedah Huf has been an asset for the Killers this season, she has been named best player in each of the sides contests so far.
Pimpinio vs. Noradjuha-Quantong
Pimpinio are set to host Noradjuha-Quantong Bombers at the Pimpinio Sporting Complex in the side's round five contest.
After suffering defeat to Laharum the week prior, the Tigers claimed a round four win over the Rupanyup Panthers.
Tahlia Thompson has shown why she has played 50 seniors netball games before her 18th birthday, proving herself an asset both under the ring and in the contest for the ball.
The Bombers had a difficult opening two rounds, losing against Laharum and Rupanyup before claiming big wins over Natimuk United and the Swifts.
Bombers' Shannon Couch is currently the leagues top scorer, while the tall Goal Keeper, Stephanie Cooper has proved a thorn in the side of any opposition players looking at the ring.
Jeparit-Rainbow vs. Taylors Lake
Jeparit-Rainbow and Taylors Lake will meet at the Jeparit Recreation Reserve on Saturday, May 13.
Both teams come into this fixture off the back of wins, Jeparit-Rainbow beat Natimuk United 50-35 in round four, while Taylors Lake got the better of Harrow-Balmoral 57-35.
Storm coach, Penny Fisher has been strong for her team, being named best player on the court in three of her teams games.
The Lakers continue its rebuild phase, buoyed by victory, with Tayla Eltze standing out.
She has been named best player in both of the side's last two fixtures.
Natimuk United vs. Swifts
The Swifts are set to host Natimuk United at Stawell's North Park for round five of the HDFNL.
Neither team has had a strong start to the 2023 season, both teams sit low on the ladder with only one win.
The Rams beat Harrow-Balmoral in round two but have lost to Rupanyup, Noradjuha-Quantong and Jeparit-Rainbow.
Stawell's Swifts beat the Kaniva-Leeor United Cougars in the competitions opening round but have since faced a run of tough opponents, losing to Laharum, Rupanyup and Noradjuha-Quantong more recently.
Molly Orr has been a strong competitor under the ring, but slipped down the goal scorers list in round four.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree at Macleay College in Sydney.
