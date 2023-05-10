The Wimmera Roller Derby League is thrilled to announce its return to competition, with skater Pru Cook, known on the rink as Hurtie Beetle, taking to the track in the Victorian Statewide Stampede at Bendigo as part of Team Regional Victoria.
Held at Bendigo Showgrounds on Saturday, May 6, the tournament saw eight teams from across the state face-off on the track in four games.
The Statewide Stampede is is a tournament that provides development opportunities in the niche sport, hoping to promote a strong sense of community within Victoria's roller derby teams.
The tournament comprises 10 teams and has been running since 2015.
After a three year hiatus, Hurtie Beetle played as a jammer, pivot and blocker, taking a 20 point jam and being awarded the TRV team award by her team.
Despite a final score of 392 to 139, TRV played with an almost full bench, and the high-scoring game was a testament to the hard work and determination of the team.
The COVID-19 was a challenge for the Wimmera Roller Derby League, with three veteran skaters deciding not to return to competition after the hiatus.
However, the WRDL has worked tirelessly to rebuild its numbers, with highly popular Skate Fit classes operating in Dimboola and Warracknabeal, and an 'Intro to Roller Derby' program kicking off in Dimboola.
Skate Fit runs on Monday at 6-7pm in Dimboola and Tuesday at 7-8pm in Warracknabeal. Intro to Derby is 7-8pm Monday in Dimboola.
"The Skate Fit classes involve learning the basics of skating and building fitness in a low-pressure environment with music," Hurtie Beetle said.
"No previous skating skills necessary. The Intro to Derby Program builds on the basics learnt in Skate Fit and applies them to basic gameplay and drills, with a focus on teamwork and fun."
New skater, Sharon Croot, is travelling to Dimboola and Warracknabeal from Yanac each week.
"Now the kids are older I've tried to find out what I enjoy and makes me happy... and I discovered roller skating and derby is it," Croot said.
"I love the diverse group of people and new friends I've made, the laughter when we attempt new skills, and of course the fitness.
"It's also a great way to get rid of some aggression."
"We're excited to see so many new skaters join our programs and fall in love with the sport," Hurtie Beetle added.
"Everyone in the derby intro program started off in Skate Fit and has just developed such an instant love of skating that they're throwing themselves into learning derby.
"It's great to see the strength, skills, determination, and camaraderie that's building each week. I can't wait for these skaters to join me on the track with TRV."
Wimmera skaters are headed to Melbourne in June to watch TRV take on Ballarat Roller Derby League and see a full day of live games to further build their knowledge of the game.
For more information, find us on Facebook or email wimmerarollerderby@gmail.com.
