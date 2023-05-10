The Wimmera Mail-Times
Rock and roll: Wimmera Roller Derby League back on track

May 10 2023 - 7:00pm
Hurtie Beetle breaks through a wall of Pivot City blockers. Picture supplied
The Wimmera Roller Derby League is thrilled to announce its return to competition, with skater Pru Cook, known on the rink as Hurtie Beetle, taking to the track in the Victorian Statewide Stampede at Bendigo as part of Team Regional Victoria.

