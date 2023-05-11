Prompt, practical and cost-effective legal solutions Advertising Feature

His practice and clients extend from Katherine in Northern Territory to the South Australian Coast and into Victoria. Specialising in Estate Planning, Rural Contract and Property Law is Peter's interest and expertise Peter knows that Estate Succession and Business Planning are a way to a client's success and Peter works integrally with other Professionals and Business people to ensure his client's needs are achieved promptly.

James specialises and practices in all areas of law including property and business transfers, estate planning, commercial law, family law, criminal law and estate administration.

James undertakes the majority of the firm's litigation and Court appearances and regularly appears in matters in the Magistrates Court, Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia and Supreme Court of South Australia. A major focus of James' expertise is in the area of Family Law.

James provides advice and representation in respect of all matters arising following the breakdown of a relationship including, property settlement, parenting agreements and child support.



Katy began her legal career in 2019 and has since worked in many areas of Law.

