Peter has practised in Rural Law from Naracoorte for over 45 years.
His practice and clients extend from Katherine in Northern Territory to the South Australian Coast and into Victoria. Specialising in Estate Planning, Rural Contract and Property Law is Peter's interest and expertise Peter knows that Estate Succession and Business Planning are a way to a client's success and Peter works integrally with other Professionals and Business people to ensure his client's needs are achieved promptly.
James specialises and practices in all areas of law including property and business transfers, estate planning, commercial law, family law, criminal law and estate administration.
James undertakes the majority of the firm's litigation and Court appearances and regularly appears in matters in the Magistrates Court, Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia and Supreme Court of South Australia. A major focus of James' expertise is in the area of Family Law.
James provides advice and representation in respect of all matters arising following the breakdown of a relationship including, property settlement, parenting agreements and child support.
Katy began her legal career in 2019 and has since worked in many areas of Law.
In 2021, she completed her Bachelor of Laws degree through Charles Darwin University and completed her Graduate Diploma of Legal Practice in April 2022. Katy moved to Darwin in 2022 but rejoined our firm at the start of 2023. Katy practices in the areas of Criminal Law, Civil Litigation, Estate Planning and Family Law.
Victorian Law Week is a program of community events and activities that makes learning about the law easy.
Across the state, events are designed to help Victorians understand their rights, find answers to their questions, know what help is available and how our legal system works.
The program is managed by Victoria Law Foundation, with events and activities run by a range of organisations, including community legal centres, government bodies, community organisations, law firms, courts and tribunals - and many more.
Community members are invited to attend Future Life Planning information sessions hosted by local Neighbourhood Houses in partnership with Ballarat and Grampians Community Legal Services. The Future Life Planning sessions focus on how to prepare important legal documents including Wills, Powers of Attorney, and Medical Treatment Decision Maker appointments.
Horsham Neighbourhood House
Thursday May 18, 1.30pm-2.30pm
13-15 Robin St, Horsham
viclawweek.org.au/2023-events/future-life-planning-horsham-neighbourhood-house
Stawell Neighbourhood House
Friday May 19, 10.30am-11.45am
42 Sloane St, Stawell
viclawweek.org.au/2023-events/future-life-planning-stawell-neighbourhood-house
Ararat Neighbourhood House
May 19, 1.30pm-2.45pm
55 Campbell St, Ararat
viclawweek.org.au/2023-events/future-life-planning-ararat-neighbourhood-house